ムラサワデザイン代表。家具を中心とした生活道具全般のデザインを手がける。地域性と工場の個性を活かした製品開発を行いながら、継続性のあるモノつくり環境を創出する。「デザインは生活や行動のすべての中にある」を信条として、現場で手を動かし、それぞれのメーカーと関係を育てていく股旅デザイナー。

Director, murasawadesign / He specializes in livingware design centered around furniture. He creates a sustainable environment for manufacturing while engaged in product developments which make the best of the individuality of manufacturers and their regionality. He is a wandering designer who fosters the relationship with individual manufacturers, focused on hands-on practices with his credo in mind, “design is present in all aspects of life and activities.”