Feng Shui Style Architectural Design and consultation.

Yuki Shimada is an interior designer and international feng shui consultant. She had been trained her profession in U.S.A and Europe. She creates architectural and interior design by integrating the natural beauty and 5 sense with feng shui analysis. She works for both residence and commercial project to change their life more healthier, successful and abundance. Her services provide superior beautiful feng shui style design through the project.

風水建築デザイン＆コンサルテーション

シマダユキーーーインテリアデザイナー、 インターナショナル風水 コンサルタント。米国でインテリアデザインを修得、ヨーロッパではグランドマスターDr.Limの元でグローバルな風水学を修得し、現在は新築やリフォーム、既存住宅のインテリアデザインを手がけている。２１世紀にふさわしい五感に響く風水学をベースにしたデザインはモダンで美しく、より良い健康、成功や発展を目指す多くのクライントに絶大な信頼と人気を博している。