Timaha Hair Studio
バスルームデザイナー in Noida
    • Indulge in a World of Beauty at Timaha Hair Studio, your cross-to unisex salon and splendor parlor in Noida. Our crew of professionals is devoted to enhancing your herbal splendor via modern hairstyling, tremendous make-up, and rejuvenating skin care. Walk into our sanctuary and enjoy pinnacle-notch hair services, from smooth blowouts to voluminous curls, custom-designed just for you. Our beauty therapists hire the most outstanding products and techniques to nurture your pores and skin and unveil a radiant glow. Immerse yourself in an unprecedented splendor enjoy at Timaha Hair Studio. 


    提供サービス
    営業エリア
    ノイダ
    住所
    Shop No. 79, Paras One 33 Mall, Near Jaypee Hospital, Sector – 133,Noida, 201304
    201304 Noida
    インド
    +91-8448604805 timahahairstudio.in
