Simple frames and subdued exterior composed
of limited materials such as concrete, glass, and steel characterize my works. On the contrary, the weaving light and shadows fill the interior space, creating eloquent countenances. I emphasize spatial flow, depth, and wandering movement which are tangible and in human scale.
The relationship with surrounding environment is inevitably important to my works. By focusing on visually taking the surrounding into the interior as “scenes”, I intend my works obtain the openness as well as strength due to the simple structures.
- 提供サービス
- Residence と commercial building
- 営業エリア
- 日本、海外 と 大阪市
- 受賞歴
- 1989 1992 1993 a prize in SD review competition
- 1993 Outstanding Award in Heiwa-no-Ishiji (Foundation of Piece) 1994 the First Prize in LAUGH international competition 1996 Outstanding Award in Harima Future Housing competition 2000 JCD Outstanding Award 2014 Outstanding Award in New Wood Space competition
- 住所
大阪市北区同心1-9-7-801
530-0035 大阪市
日本
+81-663568630 www.j-toda.com