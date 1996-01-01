Simple frames and subdued exterior composed

of limited materials such as concrete, glass, and steel characterize my works. On the contrary, the weaving light and shadows fill the interior space, creating eloquent countenances. I emphasize spatial flow, depth, and wandering movement which are tangible and in human scale.

The relationship with surrounding environment is inevitably important to my works. By focusing on visually taking the surrounding into the interior as “scenes”, I intend my works obtain the openness as well as strength due to the simple structures.