"In the real estate industry, RealtyNXT is a well-known provider of breaking news, current events, and developing trends. RealtyNXT was established in June 2019 to serve as the voice of the real estate industry's digital transformation, with the primary purpose of bringing curated Indian Real Estate News to the real estate ecosystem as quickly as possible. The subjects that RealtyNXT has examined since its commencement have been diverse. Everything from vital legislation to property assessments falls under this umbrella term. We feel that the digital transformation of the real estate sector is vital, and we place a high value on the Proptech boom. Due to immense media exposure, RealtyNXT has earned the title of best real estate blogger of the year, and the company is poised for continued success. For more details visit: https://realtynxt.com/ Mob. No. 8866000444 Email ID - info@realtynxt.com Ackruti Star, MIDC Central Road, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400093"

提供サービス real estate news 営業エリア Japana 住所 Ackruti Star, MIDC Central Road, Andheri East, Mumbai – 400093

543 Japana

日本

+91-8866000444 realtynxt.com