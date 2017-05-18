インターフェイス・・・結びつく・調和する・円滑に相互作用する。

クライアントと創り手とのつながり、空間と空間のつながり、インテリアと建築のつながり、自然と人間とのつながりetc. これらの様々なつながりを大切にしたいと考えています。

interface

It can lead ..., and harmony to smoothly interact Connection between the hand create a client, connection of space and space, interior and architectural connection, connection etc. between nature and human beings We would like to cherish these various ties

池田 和繁

1969年 静岡県生まれ

2000年 インターフェイス設立

商空間を中心に家具、インテリア、建築のトータルデザインを手掛ける。 東京デザイン専門学校にてインテリアデザイン、照明デザイン等の講師を務める。

Kazushige ikeda

Born in Shizuoka, Japan in 1969 Established "INTERFACE" in 2000 Involved in the total design furniture, interior,architecture in the heart of the quotient spaceLecturer interior design, store design, lighting design, such as universities, professional schools, etc.