INTERFACE
インテリアデザイナー in 神奈川
プロジェクト

    cafestand
    cafestand, INTERFACE INTERFACE 商業空間 木 木目調
    cafestand, INTERFACE INTERFACE 商業空間 木 木目調
    cafestand
    Gonshiro Office renovation
    Gonshiro Office renovation, INTERFACE INTERFACE オフィス＆店 銅/ブロンズ/真鍮 アンバー/ゴールド
    Gonshiro Office renovation, INTERFACE INTERFACE オフィス＆店 銅/ブロンズ/真鍮 アンバー/ゴールド
    Gonshiro Office renovation
    Residence
    Residence, INTERFACE INTERFACE 商業空間
    Residence, INTERFACE INTERFACE 商業空間
    Residence
    Event hananomai
    Event hananomai, INTERFACE INTERFACE 商業空間
    Event hananomai, INTERFACE INTERFACE 商業空間
    Event hananomai
    event 279design
    event 279design, INTERFACE INTERFACE 商業空間
    event 279design, INTERFACE INTERFACE 商業空間
    event 279design
    Restaurant＆wedding sunmario
    Restaurant＆wedding sunmario, INTERFACE INTERFACE 商業空間
    Restaurant＆wedding sunmario, INTERFACE INTERFACE 商業空間
    Restaurant＆wedding sunmario
    インターフェイス・・・結びつく・調和する・円滑に相互作用する。

    クライアントと創り手とのつながり、空間と空間のつながり、インテリアと建築のつながり、自然と人間とのつながりetc.　これらの様々なつながりを大切にしたいと考えています。

    interface

    It can lead ..., and harmony to smoothly interact Connection between the hand create a client, connection of space and space, interior and architectural connection, connection etc. between nature and human beings We would like to cherish these various ties

    池田　和繁

    1969年　静岡県生まれ

    2000年　インターフェイス設立

    商空間を中心に家具、インテリア、建築のトータルデザインを手掛ける。 東京デザイン専門学校にてインテリアデザイン、照明デザイン等の講師を務める。

    Kazushige ikeda

    Born in Shizuoka, Japan in 1969 Established "INTERFACE" in 2000 Involved in the total design furniture, interior,architecture in the heart of the quotient spaceLecturer interior design, store design, lighting design, such as universities, professional schools, etc.

    営業エリア
    神奈川
    住所
    鎌倉市雪ノ下1−14−18-102
    248-0005 神奈川
    日本
    +81-467737410 interfacedesign.jp

