建築とは、大地（Field）の上に存在する箱（Box）であるとの想いから名付けました。すなわち建築は、単独では存在価値は薄く、環境に応じた物でなければならないという思想です。ここでいう環境とは、ただ単に自然環境やロケーションといった物理的な部分だけではなく、人が建築を使用する条件（機能性）や、法的な制約、構造、コスト、時代といった部分なども含みます。建築はオブジェではありません。人が住む、働く、遊ぶといった用途を必ず持ちます。それに応じた機能性を追求し、そこから生まれてくるデザインを活かしながら、使う人の心を動かす空間を創造すること、環境と調和した建築を創造すること、それが私達BOF ARCHITECTSの使命と考えています。

We are interested in designing architecture which has a unique identity and clear functionality, on the other hand totally harmonized with surrounding environments.BOF---Box on Field--- expresses our policy. Architecture is not only the physical “box”, but always must be considered with multiple relationships with human (client/user), regulation, costs, structure, and backgrounds of the age, and its location. We are making effort to create

a high-quality harmonized and comfortable space for clients and society.