ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

ہمارے گھر ڈیزائن کے ساتھ بہتر تجربہ حاصل کرنے کے لئے، براہ کرم مفت کے لئے دوسرے براؤزر ڈاؤن لوڈ کریں. صرف آئکن پر کلک کریں!

住まいの写真
専門家を探す
特集記事
DIY
専門家として登録する
プレミアム
サインアウト
一級建築士事務所　(有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ
建築家 in Kyoto
概要 15プロジェクト (15) 0アイディアブック (0)
レビュー (0)
edit edit in admin レビューをリクエスト 新しいプロジェクト
レビューをリクエスト プロフィールを編集

プロジェクト

新しいプロジェクト
  • プレミアム
    • cafe soleil, 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 地中海風 家
    cafe soleil, 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 地中海風 家
    cafe soleil, 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ オフィス＆店
    +4
    cafe soleil
    ART GALLERY 逢友 Before After, 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ
    ART GALLERY 逢友 Before After, 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ
    ART GALLERY 逢友 Before After, 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ
    +6
    ART GALLERY　 　逢友　Before After
    江戸時代から残る旧家 Before After, 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ
    江戸時代から残る旧家 Before After, 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ
    江戸時代から残る旧家 Before After, 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ
    +4
    江戸時代から残る旧家　Before After
    大宮の町家 雲・小宮（ゲストハウス）Before After, 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ
    大宮の町家 雲・小宮（ゲストハウス）Before After, 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ
    大宮の町家 雲・小宮（ゲストハウス）Before After, 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ
    大宮の町家　雲・小宮（ゲストハウス）Before　After
    八坂の数奇屋（無限の息）, 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 和風デザインの 多目的室
    八坂の数奇屋（無限の息）, 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 和風の お風呂
    八坂の数奇屋（無限の息）, 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 和風の 玄関&廊下&階段
    +7
    八坂の数奇屋（無限の息）
    高瀬川の町家 雲・小波（ゲストハウス）, 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 日本家屋・アジアの家
    高瀬川の町家 雲・小波（ゲストハウス）, 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 和風デザインの 多目的室
    高瀬川の町家 雲・小波（ゲストハウス）, 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 一級建築士事務所 (有)ＢＯＦアーキテクツ 和風の 寝室
    +2
    高瀬川の町家　雲・小波（ゲストハウス）
    全て見る 15 プロジェクト

    建築とは、大地（Field）の上に存在する箱（Box）であるとの想いから名付けました。すなわち建築は、単独では存在価値は薄く、環境に応じた物でなければならないという思想です。ここでいう環境とは、ただ単に自然環境やロケーションといった物理的な部分だけではなく、人が建築を使用する条件（機能性）や、法的な制約、構造、コスト、時代といった部分なども含みます。建築はオブジェではありません。人が住む、働く、遊ぶといった用途を必ず持ちます。それに応じた機能性を追求し、そこから生まれてくるデザインを活かしながら、使う人の心を動かす空間を創造すること、環境と調和した建築を創造すること、それが私達BOF ARCHITECTSの使命と考えています。

    We are interested in designing architecture which has a unique identity and clear functionality, on the other hand totally harmonized with surrounding environments.BOF---Box on Field--- expresses our policy. Architecture is not only the physical “box”, but always must be considered with multiple relationships with human (client/user), regulation, costs, structure, and backgrounds of the age, and its location. We are making effort to create
    a high-quality harmonized and comfortable space for clients and society.

    提供サービス
    建築設計，コンサルティング
    営業エリア
    関西を中心に日本全国, Kyoto, と 京都
    住所
    京都市下京区大宮通高辻下る高辻大宮町102-4
    600-8387 Kyoto
    日本
    +81-758130330 http//:www.b-o-f.co.jp

    掲載された特集記事

      Add SEO element