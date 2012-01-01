3x(サンカケル)は池ヶ谷貴徳、櫻井一輝、太田耕介の３人によるデザインユニットです。
言葉を超えて多くの人に理解されるデザインを目指しています。
3x-design is three members design unit composed by TAKANORI IKEGAYA, KAZUKI SAKURAI, KOSUKE OTA. Our unit are based in Japan.
We want to offer the design that people can understand across borders without words.
- 営業エリア
- 東京
- 受賞歴
- 2015年 ミラノサローネ出展
- 2012年 red dot デザインアワード
- 2012年 ミッドタウンデザインアワード準グランプリ
- Milano Salone Satellite Exhibition 2015
- Red dot design award winning 2012
- Midtown award 2nd prize 2012
- 住所
-
151-0053 東京
日本
3x-design.jp/index.htm