3x(サンカケル)は池ヶ谷貴徳、櫻井一輝、太田耕介の３人によるデザインユニットです。

言葉を超えて多くの人に理解されるデザインを目指しています。

3x-design is three members design unit composed by TAKANORI IKEGAYA, KAZUKI SAKURAI, KOSUKE OTA. Our unit are based in Japan.

We want to offer the design that people can understand across borders without words.