山越健造デザインスタジオ　Kenzo Yamakoshi Design Studio
造園会社 in 仙台市
    私たちは、そこに住まう人たちの様々な要望やライフスタイル、その場所の歴史や風土、コンセプトやテーマなどを庭やランドスケープといったカタチで顕在化します。 そこで生まれる人やモノ、自然との交流のすばらしさを伝えていきたいと考えます。

    In Japan, there are many gardens and landscapes with ‘Spirit of Place’ that had been made by garden creators with the sense of beauty with nature.

    Even today, they are innovative and creative place where stimulates our sense.  It means that they have art form which emphasized beauty of nature through abstraction and design as well.  Such a tradition of garden as influenced by the Japanese cultural climates have remained unbroken since ancient time. With the sense of beauty, our designs are developed through a full dialogue with history, cultural climates and character of the site, and working closely with our clients.

    営業エリア
    世界各国, 仙台市, と 全国
    住所
    仙台市若林区南小泉2-7-15
    984-0827 仙台市
    日本
    +81-222820290 kenzo-yamakoshi.com

