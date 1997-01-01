千葉市花見川区を拠点に活動している建築設計事務所です。 住宅をはじめとする建築の企画設計監理、コンサルタント、リフォーム、インテリアデザインなどを手がけています。

建主の希望を最大限に反映した上で建物の建つ場所や環境に十分配慮し、光や風を感じることの出来る心地よい空間を提案させていただいています。

さまざまなビルディングタイプ・構造・規模・グレードの建築物のデザイン実績がありますので、大きさや用途は違ってもそれらの経験を生かして行きたいと考えています。

1961年宮城県仙台市生れ 1980年宮城県立仙台第ニ高校卒業 1986年東京理科大学大学院理工学研究科修士課程修了 1986年〜株式会社日建設計 2007 年〜神成建築計画事務所 2019年事務所法人化





About our office.

The architectural design office in using Hanamigawa-ku, Chiba-shi, Chiba .

A design in housing, a consultant, the rebuilding design and interior design are performed.

After reflecting client's request to the full, I consider sufficiently in the location where a building is built and the environment and pleasant space th where it'll be done to feel a flash and a breeze is proposed.

I have a design good record of performance of a building of the various building type, structure, scale and grade, so even if the size and the use are different, I'd like to go using those experience.

Consultation and preliminary planning consideration, etc. correspond for free of charge. At E-mail please inquire with ease.