創業1946年の森下木工所は、「末永く愛される家具造り」を信条として、静岡の伝統的な指物技術で家具製造を行うファクトリーメーカーです。丸太で購入した国産広葉樹材を自社工場にて、高い指物技術と、一職人が材料の選定から木地製作、最後の仕込み(まとめ)までを担当する「一貫製作」を守りながら、MADE IN 『SHIZUOKA』の商品を提供しています。

Morishita Wood Works, established in 1946, is a factory maker that manufactures furniture adopting traditional cabinetwork techniques of Shizuoka, with the belief in “Making furniture that will be loved forever”. We offer made-in-Japan products, using domestic hardwood purchased as the log, with high technology and “integrated manufacturing” at our own plant, which one staff is in charge of everything from the selection of materials to making wood grain and the final preparation.