沖縄県うるま市にある設計事務所です

住宅を中心に店舗・別荘などのインテリアからエクステリアまで総合的なデザイン・設計・監理いたします

私は設計をする上で大切にしていきたいと思っている事が二つあります。

ひとつは『人の心』です。時代の流れによる建物の形態や材料の変化は否めないが、『人の心』はそう簡単には変わらないと信じています。先人たちがどのように考え建物をつくり、どのように考え建物を使ってきたか、またどのようにコミュニティーを作っていったかを考えて、その気持ちを汲み取り、大切にしたいと思っています。

もうひとつ『日本人の自然への思いと美意識』です。光が醸し出す陰影、風が運ぶ四季の香り、雨音が奏でる季節の移ろい・・・生活する上では必ずしも必要なものではないが、そのひとつひとつが今も昔も日本人の心をとらえてきたものであると思っています。

『人の心』『日本人の自然への思いと美意識』といった「変わらない心」を表現した建築を作っていけたらと考えています。

Vision

We consider that creating the buildings indicates creating the environment of the surroundings as well as the spaces.

When we design the buildings, we keep two points in mind in the hope that the environment will become better than before and the buildings will be loved over many years.

One point is “people’s feeling for architecture”. We believe that “people’s feeling for architecture” would not be changed easily even though configurations of buildings and materials used for buildings are changed by the trend of the times. We cherish our forerunner’s feelings for architecture while understanding how they create and use buildings, and how they build their community.

Second point is “respect for nature”. Natural phenomena such as shadows cast by light, scents of seasons carried by the wind, change of seasons sounded by rain are not indispensable for our daily lives. However, these phenomena have captured people’s hearts and minds from olden days to present day.

We would like to design and create the buildings reflecting “people’s feeling for architecture” and “respect for nature”.