HOKUTO DESIGN OFFICE
建築家 in 北海道
概要 3プロジェクト (3) 0アイディアブック (0)
レビュー (3)
プロジェクト

    • H House in Sapporo, HOKUTO DESIGN OFFICE HOKUTO DESIGN OFFICE 一戸建て住宅
    H House in Sapporo, HOKUTO DESIGN OFFICE HOKUTO DESIGN OFFICE オリジナルデザインの テラス
    H House in Sapporo, HOKUTO DESIGN OFFICE HOKUTO DESIGN OFFICE オリジナルデザインの リビング
    H House in Sapporo
    H House in Hakodate, HOKUTO DESIGN OFFICE HOKUTO DESIGN OFFICE オリジナルデザインの リビング
    H House in Hakodate, HOKUTO DESIGN OFFICE HOKUTO DESIGN OFFICE 一戸建て住宅
    H House in Hakodate, HOKUTO DESIGN OFFICE HOKUTO DESIGN OFFICE オリジナルデザインの テラス
    H House in Hakodate
    KK House in Sapporo, HOKUTO DESIGN OFFICE HOKUTO DESIGN OFFICE 一戸建て住宅
    KK House in Sapporo, HOKUTO DESIGN OFFICE HOKUTO DESIGN OFFICE オリジナルスタイルの 温室
    KK House in Sapporo

    株式会社 北渡建設は、函館・札幌にある設計・施工の建設会社です。

    私たちが常に心がけているのはお客様の「大切な夢」を「現実の形」に置き換えるべく、最大限お手伝いをすること。

    注文住宅の設計・施工はもとより、別荘や茶室、リフォームの面でも快適な空間づくりの提案をいたします。

    Architecture of ‘Omotenashi’; the Japanese concept of warm, heartfelt ‘Hospitality’, features space that brings inspiration and life to your heart and five senses.

    The various unique techniques associated with Japanese tradition are the essence of establishing space filled with Omotenashi, which includes accommodations that bring outside world and indoor space together, soft sunlight coming through the traditional sliding paper ‘shoji’ door, the natural aroma of woven ‘tatami’ mat flooring, interior made of natural wood, and the highest level of craftsmanship and attention to detail, only to name a few. With our own beliefs and specialized techniques, HOKUTO Architectural Design Office aims to express the extraordinary Omotenashi spirit through our architectural work.

    提供サービス
    • 住宅、店舗、医院等の設計・施工・監理業務
    • その他建築物・インテリアに関わる全てのデザイン・設計
    営業エリア
    日本国内　全世界　北海道　札幌　函館
    受賞歴
    ・第6回 小樽市都市景観賞 ・函館市西部地区歴史的景観賞 ・第21回函館市都市景観賞
    住所
    札幌市豊平区月寒東1条16丁目1-16
    0620051 北海道
    日本
    +81-118584069 www.kk-hokuto.com

    レビュー

    泰弘櫻庭
    10 ヵ月前
    asiruorz
    注文住宅が多いです。 理想の家を建てれます！
    約 4 年前
    Takeshi Umezu
    ハイクオリティな住宅空間を提供してくれます( ੭ ˙ᗜ˙ )੭
    4 秒以上前
