株式会社 北渡建設は、函館・札幌にある設計・施工の建設会社です。

私たちが常に心がけているのはお客様の「大切な夢」を「現実の形」に置き換えるべく、最大限お手伝いをすること。

注文住宅の設計・施工はもとより、別荘や茶室、リフォームの面でも快適な空間づくりの提案をいたします。

Architecture of ‘Omotenashi’; the Japanese concept of warm, heartfelt ‘Hospitality’, features space that brings inspiration and life to your heart and five senses.

The various unique techniques associated with Japanese tradition are the essence of establishing space filled with Omotenashi, which includes accommodations that bring outside world and indoor space together, soft sunlight coming through the traditional sliding paper ‘shoji’ door, the natural aroma of woven ‘tatami’ mat flooring, interior made of natural wood, and the highest level of craftsmanship and attention to detail, only to name a few. With our own beliefs and specialized techniques, HOKUTO Architectural Design Office aims to express the extraordinary Omotenashi spirit through our architectural work.