アトリエ ファヴォリは東京を拠点とするインテリア デザイン オフィスですAtelier FAVORI is an interior design studio based in Tokyo.FAVORIはフランス語でお気に入りの意あなたの暮らしをお気に入りで満たすのが私たちの願いですお客様の理想の空間の具現化に努めるとともに新たな暮らしへの夢や想いにしっかりと寄り添います

ヨーロッパ・アジアを中心に現地まで足を運び 最新/伝統的インテリアの情報収集に努めると共に 自身の豊富な海外経験を活かしクライアントに Authentic ‐本物‐のデザインをご提供します

FAVORI means “favorite” in French.We want to fill your life with things that you love.We aspire to make your ideals come true and will stand beside you as you pursue your dreams and vision of a new life .

Our Designer Kumiko frequently travels to Europe, Asia and other regions to find attractive ideas, both modern and traditional. By doing so, we believe we are continually building up knowledge to provide authentic designs to our clients.