アトリエ ファヴォリは東京を拠点とするインテリア デザイン オフィスですAtelier FAVORI is an interior design studio based in Tokyo.FAVORIはフランス語でお気に入りの意あなたの暮らしをお気に入りで満たすのが私たちの願いですお客様の理想の空間の具現化に努めるとともに新たな暮らしへの夢や想いにしっかりと寄り添います
ヨーロッパ・アジアを中心に現地まで足を運び 最新/伝統的インテリアの情報収集に努めると共に 自身の豊富な海外経験を活かしクライアントに Authentic ‐本物‐のデザインをご提供します
FAVORI means “favorite” in French.We want to fill your life with things that you love.We aspire to make your ideals come true and will stand beside you as you pursue your dreams and vision of a new life .
Our Designer Kumiko frequently travels to Europe, Asia and other regions to find attractive ideas, both modern and traditional. By doing so, we believe we are continually building up knowledge to provide authentic designs to our clients.
- 提供サービス
- インテリアデザイン
- インテリアコーディネート、
- アートディレクション、
- オーダー家具、
- 造作家具、
- 照明ライティングデザイン、
- 営業エリア
- 日本全域 と 東京都
- 受賞歴
- BIID 英国インテリアデザイン協会 正会員
- インテリアコーディネーター
- 照明コンサルタント
- IFT色彩検定２級
- 住空間収納アドバイザー
- 日本フリーランスインテリアコーディネーター協会正会員
- 住所
-
港区赤坂8-13-24 赤坂檜町レジデンス505
107-0052 日本、東京都港区
日本
+81-364329990 atelier-favori.com