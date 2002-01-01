信原宏平と西之園裕二が京都の造園事務所を経て2002年に設立。

住宅や店舗の庭、壁面緑化、屋上緑化、ランドスケープなど

屋外環境に関わるデザイン、設計、施工を一貫して実施する。

“自然”をどう意訳するかを基本方針に庭という環境づくりに取り組む。

メインオフィスのある近畿圏を中心に全国、海外にも実績あり。

Kohei Nobuhara and Yuji Nishinosono attended the Landscape Architect office in Kyoto and established own company on 2002. We provides consistent implementation of design, plan and construct for out door environment such as private garden, garden for shop, wall garden, roof garden and landscape. We create garden environment based on how do we translate "NATURE" freely. We have a track record mainly in Kinki area where our main office is located, all over Japan and overseas.