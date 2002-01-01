信原宏平と西之園裕二が京都の造園事務所を経て2002年に設立。
住宅や店舗の庭、壁面緑化、屋上緑化、ランドスケープなど
屋外環境に関わるデザイン、設計、施工を一貫して実施する。
“自然”をどう意訳するかを基本方針に庭という環境づくりに取り組む。
メインオフィスのある近畿圏を中心に全国、海外にも実績あり。
Kohei Nobuhara and Yuji Nishinosono attended the Landscape Architect office in Kyoto and established own company on 2002. We provides consistent implementation of design, plan and construct for out door environment such as private garden, garden for shop, wall garden, roof garden and landscape. We create garden environment based on how do we translate "NATURE" freely. We have a track record mainly in Kinki area where our main office is located, all over Japan and overseas.
- 提供サービス
- 造園設計/施工
- 壁面緑化
- 屋上緑化
- ランドスケープデザイン
- 営業エリア
- 海外を含む全国 と 大阪
- 受賞歴
- 第16回緑のデザイン賞 国土交通大臣賞（最優秀賞）受賞
- 16th Green Design Awards, Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation Prize (Grand Prix)
- 第23回全国都市緑化フェア 国土交通大臣賞（最優秀賞）受賞
- 23rd National Urban Green Fair, Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transportation Prize (Grand Prix)
- 住所
-
大阪市東成区東今里2-5-8
5370011 大阪
日本
+81-643095668 www.wa-so.jp