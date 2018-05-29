上町研究所のデザインポリシーは「機能するモノの飾らない美しさ」を見つけるということです。人は生活の中でたくさんの「モノ」に囲まれています。家具、食器、電化製品、車などの乗り物。そして住まいは、数えきれないほどのモノが集積されて構成されています。モノたちは、みな何らかの役割を持っています。モノのカタチ－デザイン－はその役割によって、本来ある程度決定されています。「機能するモノの飾らない美しさ」をひきだすという作業は、そのモノの役割を無理なくデザインとして伝える作業、といいかえることもできます。カタチ以前のモノの「役割」の部分に立ち帰り、そこに美しいバランスを見い出していきたいと考えています。たとえば、階段の手すりには「人が握る」という役割があります。握りやすい握り棒やぐらつかない丈夫な支柱などが、その役割を構成する要素です。私たちは、この要素それぞれの飾り方ではなく、握り棒の寸法や素材の手触り、支柱の太さや間隔のプロポーション、といった、より基本的な部分に美しいバランスを付与することに、デザインの重点を置いています。住まいは、とても長い時間持ちつづけるものです。住まいが人とつきあう時間は、電化製品や車などと比べものになりません。人の好みや流行はうつろいやすいものです。デザインの流行や一時の偏った好みを強く反映しすぎると、時間の流れに耐えられず、住まいの物理的な寿命よりも先に、デザインの寿命がつきてしまいます。表層的なデザインの流行の移り変わりは目まぐるしく、さまざまなデザインが消費されてきました。しかし、そんな安易な消費のスタイルは少しずつ影を潜め、人は、出会ったモノたちとできるだけ長くつきあっていきたい、と考えるようになってきたように感じます。こうした時代の流れの中で、私たちのつくるモノも、モノと長くつきあいたいと思う人たちと出会い、長く愛されて欲しいと願っています。

The design policy of Uemachi Laboratory is to find the “undecorated beauty of something that works”. We are surrounded by “things” everyday, such as furniture, silverware, electronics, automobiles, and so on. And when it comes to houses, it contains countless “things”. Everything has its own function. Design, or the shape of each thing is somewhat controlled by its function. In other words, “finding the undecorated beauty of something that works” means bringing out the functionality of that “thing” through a undecorated design. We want to look back at the “role” of each thing and find a beautiful balance between functionality and design. Let’s look at a handrail for instance. Its role is to “provide something for people to hold on to”. Poles that are easy to grab onto or a firm pillar also fulfills this function. Our priority is not on how to decorate these things. Instead, we go back to the basic roots such as dimensions, texture, and proportion, and then try to add beauty to such individual and basic parts. A house lasts for a very long time. People interact with their houses for a much longer time compared to electronics or automobiles. We all have the tendency to try and keep up with the trend. However, when you put too much weight on the current trend, it just can’t keep up with the time. As a result, the design goes out of date before the physical lifespan of the house. Superficial design trends change at extremely high speeds. All different kinds of designs have been consumed by trend. However, such style is slowly fading away. Today, we feel that people want to use “thing” for a longer amount of time. We want our products to fulfill such needs and be used for a long time with love and care.