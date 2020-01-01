住まいづくりを考える時、「そこで暮らしていく」ということを考える機会でもあります。

ひとつ屋根の下で生計を共にしている家族でも住まい、将来、仕事、趣味、言語、教育などの捉え方やそれに伴うライフスタイルは人それぞれです。 弊社は様々な問題解決をすることで心豊かな暮らしの提案をしています。

弊社は設立当初から新築、リフォーム、リノベーションの規模を大小で区別することもなく、内装、外装のデザインもスタイルを決めてはいません。 それは、弊社がデザイン重視の会社ではないから。 そして、お客様に合った提案という引き出しを多く準備しているから決めつけていない。 弊社にとってお客様の家は作品ではなく、暮らすところ。 建物という箱を売っている会社ではなく、箱をデコレーションする会社でもない。 家族全員が、自分らしい暮らしのスタートをする、継続するためのお手伝いをするのがわたし達の仕事です。

暖かく、涼しく、静かで暮らしやすく安心に囲まれて・・・が弊社の標準仕様。 次にビジュアル的なかっこ良さやおしゃれ等のインテリアへと対話が続きます。数年に１回のリニューアルとコスト重視の店舗内装とは違い、住宅は人生の中でも新築や改修は１回、２回といったところ。

また、弊社の特徴は打ち合わせ回数が長く多いことです。

初めの１回目は要望を聞きプランやコストについての概要を話します。おおよそ、木造新築注文住宅の本体工事は延べ床面積 ×１６万～２０万円、リノベーションでは改修面積 ×１０万円～１５万円が概算金額です。２回目からは壁の中などの見えない部分の説明や完成後の性能や暮らし方について。この時点でプランとコストが合えばプラン申し込みに進み、プランに沿った詳細な話が始まります。

普段、何気なく使用しているスイッチの高さやテーブルの高さ、家事の導線やその建物特有の風の流れ方。帰宅時間や趣味、育児、ネット環境・・・と住まいとはおおよそ関係が無さそうな話をしながら住まい

と暮らしに結びつけて問題点を洗い出していく作業をします。

想いがあっての家づくりだからこそ、面倒であっても未来を語る余裕時間を作って有意義な時間としたいものですね。

【対応エリア】 尾張旭市、名古屋市（守山区、名東区、千種区、昭和区、緑区、天白区、中区、東区、北区、西区）、春日井市、瀬戸市、長久手市、日進市

A Proposal for Thoughtful Living

When considering building a house, you have an opportunity to consider what kind of lifestyle you want there. Even in a family living together under the same roof, each person has different ideas about the architecture, the future, work, hobbies, language, education, etc., as well as the accompanying lifestyle. At Sugico, we provide solutions to a variety of problems, and propose suggestions to enrich your lifestyle.

We just celebrated our 10th anniversary at Sugico. Since we first established our company, we have never discriminated against projects, regardless of size, be it new construction, remodelling, or renovation, nor do we have a set style for our interior or exterior design. That is because our emphasis is not simply on design. We have a library of proposals suited to our customer so the possibilities are endless. Our customers’ houses are not artworks, they are living spaces. We are not a company selling boxes called “buildings”, nor are we a company just decorating boxes. It is our job to help you start living a lifestyle that is suited to each member of your family.

Cool in the summer, warm in the winter, quiet, comfortable, surrounded by peace of mind – these are standard qualities in our homes. From there we can go on to discuss cool visual appeal and a stylish interior. Unlike store interiors, which are renovated every few years and emphasize cost reduction, houses are generally only renovated or remodelled once or twice in a lifetime.

Therefore, one of the distinctive features of Sugico is the number and length of our consultations. In our first meeting, we will discuss your requests and make an outline for the plan and costs. A rough estimate for a renovation is approximately ¥100,000 per square meter. From the second consultation we will explain the invisible components of your project, performance after completion, and discuss your lifestyle. Then at that point, if the plan matches your budget, we can move on to the contract, and in the case of a renovation, we will meet up to 10 times as we discuss the plan and look over materials.

We work to bring architecture and lifestyle together while eliminating any potential problems as we discuss things that may seem to be unrelated to architecture, such as what time you come home from work, your hobbies, childcare, and your internet needs. We also put a great deal of thought into other things you do not normally pay attention to like the height of light switches and tables, efficiency of household chores, and the flow of the breeze through a building.

Because so much thought goes into building our homes, it is well worth it for you to make the extra time to talk with us about your future.

Areas of Operation

Owariasahi City, Nagoya City (Moriyama Ward, Meito Ward, Chikusa Ward, Showa Ward, Midori Ward, Tenpaku Ward, Naka Ward, Higashi Ward, Kita Ward, Nishi Ward), Seto City, Kasugai City, Nagakute City, Nisshin City