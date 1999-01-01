ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

F.O.B Association
建築家 in Kyoto
    • TSUMIKIの家, F.O.B Association F.O.B Association 一戸建て住宅 金属 白色
    TSUMIKIの家
    ＡＵＲＡ, F.O.B Association F.O.B Association
    ＡＵＲＡ, F.O.B Association F.O.B Association
    ＡＵＲＡ, F.O.B Association F.O.B Association
    +5
    ＡＵＲＡ
    Ub HOUSE, F.O.B Association F.O.B Association
    Ub HOUSE, F.O.B Association F.O.B Association
    Ub HOUSE, F.O.B Association F.O.B Association
    +14
    Ub HOUSE
    提供サービス
    architectural design
    営業エリア
    everywhere
    受賞歴
    • 1997年　　住宅建築賞受賞 [AURA]
    • 1999年度　グットデザイン賞受賞 [城崎BEER FACTORY]
    • 1999年　　ベネチアビエンナーレExpo-Online入賞
    • 2004年　　中之島新線駅コンペ渡辺橋駅　優秀賞
    • 2004年　　The 20th anniversary German building Museum memory exhibition 50 selections after postmodernism
    • 2005年度　グッドデザイン賞受賞 [BLANCREA]
    • 2006年　　JIA Architect of the Year [Asphodel]
    • 2007年　　Bienal Miami+Beach 2007(U.S.A.)　Multi Family Housing Gold Medal [Rubia]
    住所
    34-3 Tanaka Todo Uji
    611-0013 Kyoto
    日本
    +81-774200787 www.fob-web.co.jp

