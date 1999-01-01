- 提供サービス
- architectural design
- 営業エリア
- everywhere
- 受賞歴
- 1997年 住宅建築賞受賞 [AURA]
- 1999年度 グットデザイン賞受賞 [城崎BEER FACTORY]
- 1999年 ベネチアビエンナーレExpo-Online入賞
- 2004年 中之島新線駅コンペ渡辺橋駅 優秀賞
- 2004年 The 20th anniversary German building Museum memory exhibition 50 selections
after postmodernism
- 2005年度 グッドデザイン賞受賞 [BLANCREA]
- 2006年 JIA Architect of the Year [Asphodel]
- 2007年 Bienal Miami+Beach 2007(U.S.A.) Multi Family Housing Gold Medal [Rubia]
- 住所
-
34-3 Tanaka Todo Uji
611-0013 Kyoto
日本
+81-774200787 www.fob-web.co.jp