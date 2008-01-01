ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

ہمارے گھر ڈیزائن کے ساتھ بہتر تجربہ حاصل کرنے کے لئے، براہ کرم مفت کے لئے دوسرے براؤزر ڈاؤن لوڈ کریں. صرف آئکن پر کلک کریں!

住まいの写真
専門家を探す
特集記事
DIY
専門家として登録する
プレミアム
サインアウト
Studio Yukihiro Kaneuchi
デザイナー in Tokyo
概要 3プロジェクト (3) 0アイディアブック (0)
レビュー (0)
edit edit in admin レビューをリクエスト 新しいプロジェクト
レビューをリクエスト プロフィールを編集

プロジェクト

新しいプロジェクト
  • プレミアム
    • Tiny landscape in a coffee cup, Studio Yukihiro Kaneuchi Studio Yukihiro Kaneuchi ダイニングルーム食器＆ガラス製品
    Tiny landscape in a coffee cup, Studio Yukihiro Kaneuchi Studio Yukihiro Kaneuchi ダイニングルーム食器＆ガラス製品
    Tiny landscape in a coffee cup, Studio Yukihiro Kaneuchi Studio Yukihiro Kaneuchi ダイニングルーム食器＆ガラス製品
    Tiny landscape in a coffee cup
    Sand, Studio Yukihiro Kaneuchi Studio Yukihiro Kaneuchi リビングルームアクセサリー＆デコレーション
    Sand, Studio Yukihiro Kaneuchi Studio Yukihiro Kaneuchi リビングルームアクセサリー＆デコレーション
    Sand
    Lamia/Stool, Studio Yukihiro Kaneuchi Studio Yukihiro Kaneuchi リビングルーム椅子
    Lamia/Stool, Studio Yukihiro Kaneuchi Studio Yukihiro Kaneuchi リビングルーム椅子
    Lamia/Stool, Studio Yukihiro Kaneuchi Studio Yukihiro Kaneuchi リビングルーム椅子
    +2
    Lamia/Stool

    1984　
    Born in Fukuoka,Japan 

    2004 -2008  

    Art and Architecture at the Tama Art Univercity in Tokyo 

    2009 - 2010

    Product designer.Design department in Fabrica(Benetton’s communications research centre),Italy

    1984　

    福岡生まれ

    2004 -2008 

    多摩美術大学造形表現学部デザイン学科スペースコミュニケーションコース卒業

    2009 - 2010
    Fabrica(イタリア)

    営業エリア
    Tokyo
    受賞歴
    • Cumulous Kyoto 2008 International Design Competition,winner
    • iMAGiNATURE 2012(for the 30th Anniversary of MEMPHIS),winner
    • Young Creator of the Year(Young Creators Exhibition,Tokyo Designers week),winner
    • ASIA AWARDS(Young Creators Exhibition,Tokyo Designers week),winner
    • クムルス京都 国際学生デザインコンペティション「しあわせのデザイン」,入選 
    • iMAGiNATURE 2012(メンフィス30周年記念コンペティション),入選 
    • Young Creator of the Year(ヤングリエーター展/東京デザイナーズウィーク),入選
    • ASIA AWARDS(ヤングリエーター展/東京デザイナーズウィーク),入選
    • 全て見る 9 賞
    住所
    3-3-16-201,Unoki,Oota-ku
    146-0091 Tokyo
    日本
    yukihirokaneuchi.com
      Add SEO element