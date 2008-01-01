1984
Born in Fukuoka,Japan
2004 -2008
Art and Architecture at the Tama Art Univercity in Tokyo
2009 - 2010
Product designer.Design department in Fabrica(Benetton’s communications research centre),Italy
1984
福岡生まれ
2004 -2008
多摩美術大学造形表現学部デザイン学科スペースコミュニケーションコース卒業
2009 - 2010
Fabrica(イタリア)
- 営業エリア
- Tokyo
- 受賞歴
- Cumulous Kyoto 2008 International Design Competition,winner
- iMAGiNATURE 2012(for the 30th Anniversary of MEMPHIS),winner
- Young Creator of the Year(Young Creators Exhibition,Tokyo Designers week),winner
- ASIA AWARDS(Young Creators Exhibition,Tokyo Designers week),winner
- クムルス京都 国際学生デザインコンペティション「しあわせのデザイン」,入選
- iMAGiNATURE 2012(メンフィス30周年記念コンペティション),入選
- Young Creator of the Year(ヤングリエーター展/東京デザイナーズウィーク),入選
- ASIA AWARDS(ヤングリエーター展/東京デザイナーズウィーク),入選
- 全て見る 9 賞
- 住所
-
3-3-16-201,Unoki,Oota-ku
146-0091 Tokyo
日本
yukihirokaneuchi.com