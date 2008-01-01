1984

Born in Fukuoka,Japan

2004 -2008

Art and Architecture at the Tama Art Univercity in Tokyo

2009 - 2010

Product designer.Design department in Fabrica(Benetton’s communications research centre),Italy

1984

福岡生まれ

2004 -2008

多摩美術大学造形表現学部デザイン学科スペースコミュニケーションコース卒業

2009 - 2010

Fabrica(イタリア)