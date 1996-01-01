ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

内田貴久建築設計事務所
建築家 in 福岡県
プロジェクト

    • BROWNIE, 内田貴久建築設計事務所 内田貴久建築設計事務所 モダンな 家
    BROWNIE, 内田貴久建築設計事務所 内田貴久建築設計事務所 モダンな 家
    BROWNIE, 内田貴久建築設計事務所 内田貴久建築設計事務所 モダンな 家
    BROWNIE
    W-HOUSE, 内田貴久建築設計事務所 内田貴久建築設計事務所 ミニマルな 家
    W-HOUSE, 内田貴久建築設計事務所 内田貴久建築設計事務所 ミニマルな 家
    W-HOUSE, 内田貴久建築設計事務所 内田貴久建築設計事務所 ミニマルデザインの リビング
    W-HOUSE
    T-NURSERY, 内田貴久建築設計事務所 内田貴久建築設計事務所 オリジナルデザインの 子供部屋
    T-NURSERY, 内田貴久建築設計事務所 内田貴久建築設計事務所 オリジナルデザインの 子供部屋
    T-NURSERY, 内田貴久建築設計事務所 内田貴久建築設計事務所 オリジナルデザインの 子供部屋
    T-NURSERY

    Takahisa Uchida was born in Fukuoka, Japan
    in 1972. He earned a Master in architecture from Kyushu University in 1996. Uchida architect design office was established in 2010, after working at NIKKEN SEKKEI. And he works as Lecturer in Kyushu University, Nishinippon Institute of Technology. He has the design experience of personal house, shop, nursery school, university building, and aquarium.

    提供サービス
    • design(architecture
    • space
    • sign
    • pruduct)
    営業エリア
    福岡県
    受賞歴
    Grand prize, 26th Fukuoka Pre. architectural award. Grand prize, 16th Wood utilization architectural contest in 2013. Third prize, 24th and 26 th Oita wooden architecture award in 2009 and 2011. Grand prize, ecoms design competitionin 2004. Second prize, PORADA international design award in 1999.
    住所
    久留米市荒木町白口1148-18
    830-0062 福岡県
    日本
    www.uchida-archi.com
