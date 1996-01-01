Takahisa Uchida was born in Fukuoka, Japan

in 1972. He earned a Master in architecture from Kyushu University in 1996. Uchida architect design office was established in 2010, after working at NIKKEN SEKKEI. And he works as Lecturer in Kyushu University, Nishinippon Institute of Technology. He has the design experience of personal house, shop, nursery school, university building, and aquarium.