Takahisa Uchida was born in Fukuoka, Japan
in 1972. He earned a Master in architecture from Kyushu University in 1996. Uchida architect design office was established in 2010, after working at NIKKEN SEKKEI. And he works as Lecturer in Kyushu University, Nishinippon Institute of Technology. He has the design experience of personal house, shop, nursery school, university building, and aquarium.
- design(architecture
- space
- sign
- pruduct)
- 福岡県
- Grand prize, 26th Fukuoka Pre. architectural award. Grand prize, 16th Wood utilization architectural contest in 2013. Third prize, 24th and 26 th Oita wooden architecture award in 2009 and 2011. Grand prize, ecoms design competitionin 2004. Second prize, PORADA international design award in 1999.
久留米市荒木町白口1148-18
830-0062 福岡県
日本
www.uchida-archi.com