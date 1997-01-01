8gi・studio は生活の中で使い込まれた物たちが持つ個性を大切にし

それらに、新たな価値を見出し再生させる「コンバージョン」を試みております。

コンバージョンとは単なる修理や廃物利用ではありません。新しい次元へ明確な目的を持って生まれ変わらせることです。

海外においては、既存の火力発電所を美術館へと見事に変貌させた

ロンドンの「テート・モダン」が好例ですが・・・・。

我々は、老朽化した建築、使い込まれた家具、建築廃材 などを対象としていくつかの再生を行ってきました。

多くのそれらは、優れた職人達の手によるもので、上手に再生すると新たな輝きを放てると思っています。

匠の技に敬意を表しながら、出会えた家具達、建物に新たな息吹を込められたらと思います。

8gi・studio 代表 八木裕之

8gi-Studio cherishes the uniqueness of the well thumbed furnitures and worn out buildings.

I am likely to figure out new value of them and regenerate them as conversion.

the conversion is not a repair or a waste utilization.

I'ts reborn to have a definite purpose.

In architecture world,the existing thermal power plant was admirably transformed to the museum ."The Tate Morden" in London. that is good example.

I have reproduced decrepit buildings and well thumbed furnitures,waste products.

I feel that there are so many waste ,worn out things can be smartly renovated,authentically renew and breathed life.

I hope I'll give you cozy sparkling surprise.