WOOD STUDIO KUZE&#39;S
作家＆職人 in 茂原市
    • table and chair, WOOD STUDIO KUZE'S WOOD STUDIO KUZE'S 多目的室家具
    table and chair
    table and chairs , WOOD STUDIO KUZE'S WOOD STUDIO KUZE'S キッチンテーブル＆椅子
    table and chairs
    stool for children, WOOD STUDIO KUZE'S WOOD STUDIO KUZE'S 子供部屋机＆椅子
    stool for children

    WOOD STUDIO KUZE'S（ウッドスタジオクゼーズ）は、千葉県茂原市にあるオーダー家具工房です。

    天然の素材でしか表せない、手触りや風合いを大切にするために、 無垢の木にこだわって家具を製作しています。 塗装も天然のオイルや蜜蝋ワックスで仕上げているので、 使えば使うほど良い味になっていきます。

    生活空間の中に本物の木で作られた家具があることで、 心が安らいだりします。 家具を通してこのような安らぎの空間を提供できたらと考えています。

    WOOD STUDIO KUZE'S is the custom-made furniture shop in Mobara-shi, Chiba.

    We make furniture using solid wood for keeping natural touch and texture. As we use natural oil and beeswax for finishing, the more the furniture is used, it becomes more comfortable.

    To live with natural wood furniture makes people at ease. We'd like to propose peaceful life style through solid wood furniture.

    営業エリア
    茂原市
    住所
    千町2959-1
    297-0002 茂原市
    日本
    +81-475444577 kuzes.iinaa.net
