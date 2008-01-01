引間孝典(1983年生まれ)と鈴木正義(1982年生まれ)の2人で2008年より活動を開始。日用品のデザインを中心に製品やプロトタイプを発表。DESIGNTIDE TOKYOやDESIGNEASTに出展し、TOYAMA DESIGN WAVE 2010には招待デザイナーとして参加。

The activity of PINTO started in 2008 by Hikima Takanori (Born in 1983) and Masayoshi Suzuki (Born in 1982). We publish products and prototypes focused on the design of the daily necessities. We had submitted to DESIGNTIDE TOKYO and DESIGNEAST, as well as participating in TOYAMA DESIGN WAVE 2010 as an invited designer.