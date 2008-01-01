ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

PINTO
デザイナー in 東京都
    • SEN, PINTO PINTO リビングルームアクセサリー＆デコレーション
    SEN
    MUKOU umbrella stand, PINTO PINTO 玄関＆廊下＆階段収納
    MUKOU umbrella stand
    Day To Day Clock, PINTO PINTO リビングルームアクセサリー＆デコレーション
    Day To Day Clock

    引間孝典(1983年生まれ)と鈴木正義(1982年生まれ)の2人で2008年より活動を開始。日用品のデザインを中心に製品やプロトタイプを発表。DESIGNTIDE TOKYOやDESIGNEASTに出展し、TOYAMA DESIGN WAVE 2010には招待デザイナーとして参加。

    The activity of PINTO started in 2008 by Hikima Takanori (Born in 1983) and Masayoshi Suzuki (Born in 1982). We publish products and prototypes focused on the design of the daily necessities. We had submitted to DESIGNTIDE TOKYO and DESIGNEAST, as well as participating in TOYAMA DESIGN WAVE 2010 as an invited designer.

    営業エリア
    東京都
    住所
    練馬区羽沢1-11-4-201
    176-0003 東京都
    日本
    +81-9018037718 www.pinto-design.jp
