Treeforteでは自然の恩恵を受けつつ、人と植物が共に生きる環境を創造することをコンセプトに、ランドスケープデザイン、ガーデンデザイン、インドアグリーン、屋外家具などのデザイン提案、設計を行なっています。
株式会社 TREEFORTE：代表取締役 石川 洋一郎
TREEFORTE inc. ：CEO Yoichiro ISHIKAWA Landscape designer / Architecte Paysagiste
Treeforte, a landscape design and build company specializing in planting design of residential and public spaces, large and small. Designed with respect for the organic in relation tenth human spirit.
- 提供サービス
- ランドスケープデザイン、ガーデンデザイン、インドアグリーン、屋外家具など
- 営業エリア
- 日本全国、海外
- 住所
-
八王子市中町9-2
192-0085 東京
日本
+81-426862299 treeforte.com