TREEFORTE inc.
ランドスケープアーキテクト in 東京
    みつわクリニック
    かまくら和久

    Treeforteでは自然の恩恵を受けつつ、人と植物が共に生きる環境を創造することをコンセプトに、ランドスケープデザイン、ガーデンデザイン、インドアグリーン、屋外家具などのデザイン提案、設計を行なっています。

    株式会社 TREEFORTE：代表取締役　石川 洋一郎

    TREEFORTE inc. ：CEO Yoichiro ISHIKAWA Landscape designer / Architecte Paysagiste

    Treeforte, a landscape design and build company specializing in planting design of residential and public spaces, large and small. Designed with respect for the organic in relation tenth human spirit. 

    提供サービス
    ランドスケープデザイン、ガーデンデザイン、インドアグリーン、屋外家具など
    営業エリア
    日本全国、海外
    住所
    八王子市中町9-2
    192-0085 東京
    日本
    +81-426862299 treeforte.com

