Treeforteでは自然の恩恵を受けつつ、人と植物が共に生きる環境を創造することをコンセプトに、ランドスケープデザイン、ガーデンデザイン、インドアグリーン、屋外家具などのデザイン提案、設計を行なっています。

株式会社 TREEFORTE：代表取締役 石川 洋一郎

TREEFORTE inc. ：CEO Yoichiro ISHIKAWA Landscape designer / Architecte Paysagiste

Treeforte, a landscape design and build company specializing in planting design of residential and public spaces, large and small. Designed with respect for the organic in relation tenth human spirit.