建築には人を変え、人を豊かにする力があります。

建築（家づくり）とは人間の暮らす場、生活の基盤となる場所を創り出すことです。

家づくりは人生の再構築する機会（チャンス）だと思います。

建主との十分な対話の中で、その建築の目指す方向、本質が見えてくると思います。

それを基本に、建築を組か立てていきます。建主が本音で望むものを共に考え、

必要なものを整理して、無理・無駄・虚飾を排した機能性のある豊かな空間。

時と共に味わいが深まり、落ち着いた美しい空間。

そんな、人の気持ちを喚起させる上品な建築を創っていきたいと考えています。

Architecture has the power to change people and to enrich people.

Construction has the ability to create homes and to form foundations of life.

Hence, building a house provide the opportunity to (re)build one's life.

Through meaningful conversation with the house owner, architectural direction can be determined, revealing the true nature of the desire.

The architect helps the owner to structure his true requirements,such that unreasonable,wasteful and ostentatious elements could be avoided.

This provides opportunities for functional and rich spaces.

Flavors deepen over time, creating a unique beautiful living space of yourselves.

It is our mission to create elegant architecture which attracts emotions.