Considering the “AIDA” between two things allows one the ability to see the true nature of things. AIDAHO is an architectural design office that considers and constructs

（“AIDA”.*AIDA is a Japanese word that is used to refer to space or time. In terms of space, it is used to mean range or width, and in terms of time, it is mainly used to express a period of time. The English words “between, among, while, during, inter” and more fit into the meaning of “AIDA”.）

AIDA is the environment.

We believe that creating architecture is the same as creating environments. To create architecture is to create the environment surrounding that architecture, and such architecture also serves as a barrier between the natural environment and the people inside it, protecting them from the harshness of nature while providing a filter that lets in good feelings. Our architectural mission is to accurately analyze and understand an environment in order to consider and create the things and structures necessary for that environment. AIDAHO realizes optimal craftsmanship for the environment that always surrounds us.

あいだとは、環境である 建築することは、環境をつくることと同義だと考えています。 建築やインテリアに限らず、環境を正確に読み解き、そこに必要なものや仕組みを考え、つくってゆくことは、ものづくりに携わる私達の使命です。 AIDAHOは、常に置かれた環境に対して、最適なものづくりを実現します。

AIDA is a mediator. It is important to create new things from scratch, but we believe that we can create new structures and value by connecting those things which already exist. AIDAHO creates new structures and value by creating the mediator that connects the space between two things, or by becoming the mediator itself.

あいだとは、媒介である ０から新しいものを生み出すことも大切ですが、今あるものどうしを繋ぐことで、新たな仕組みや、価値を生み出すことができると考えています。 AIDAHOは、ものごとのあいだを結ぶ媒介をつくる、または、媒介そのものとなることで、新たな仕組みや価値をつくりだします。

AIDA is a relationship. The meaning of considering a relationship is not simply to connect things, but to also consider how to connect them. Reconsidering and redesigning a variety of preexisting relationships allows our environment to change back to its true and original form. AIDAHO contributes to a better society through architecture by reconsidering the relationships between things.

あいだとは、関係である 関係を考えるということは、ものごとを繋いでゆくだけではなく、その繋ぎ方を考えるということ。 様々な既成の関係を再考し、リデザインすることは、私達の社会を本来あるべき姿へと変化させることに繋がります。 AIDAHOは、建築を通じて、ものごとの関係を再考することで、よりよい社会づくりに貢献します。

AIDA is blank space. It is important to fill in “AIDA” gaps, but it can at times be even more important to open such gaps rather than fill them in. AIDAHO understands that in order to construct even better environments, mediators, and relationships, it is important not only to add things, but to subtract them as well.

あいだとは、空白である あいだを埋めることも大切ですが、時に、あいだを空けることも、埋めること以上に重要となることがあります。 AIDAHOは、よりよい環境、媒介、関係を築く為には、何かを足すだけではなく、引くことも必要であることを知っています。

AIDAHO is a company that creates design and architectural plans, as well as conducts consulting, for mainly architecture, interior, and landscape creation and any accompanying graphics or products. We have to this point accumulated experience and techniques concerning design and architectural planning for a variety of different areas, including houses and condominiums, restaurants and shops, medical facilities and more. We aim to create craftsmanship that is long-beloved even in our fast-changing society. For those things that already exist, we accurately analyze their current form without accepting them at face value. By using these results as our starting point and repeatedly conducting tests and inspections, we construct high-resolution images of the true and original form of something to create designs with a high level of affinity.

AIDAHOは建築、インテリア、ランドスケープ、それらに付随するグラフィック、プロダクトを中心にデザイン、建築設計、及びコンサルティングをおこなう会社です。 これまで、住宅や集合住宅、飲食店や物販店、医療施設など、様々な分野を対象にデザイン、建築設計をしてきた実績、技術があります。 めまぐるしく変化し続ける社会においても、長く愛されるものづくりを目指し、また、既成のものについては、鵜呑みにすることなく、現状を正確に分析し、そこをスタート地点として、実験と検証を繰り返すことで、本来あるべき姿を高い解像度でイメージし、親和性の高いデザインをしていきます。和性の高いデザインをしていきます。