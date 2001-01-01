建築家・小西彦仁が主宰する札幌の建築設計事務所。住宅、医療・商業施設、インテリアデザインなど様々な分野の建築設計活動を行い、国内外で数々の賞に輝くなどデザインと品質において高い評価を得ています。

We were founded in 1996 in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan, by architect Hikohito Konishi. We are engaged in designing a wide spectrum of architectures including family residences, medical facilities, commercial facilities, educational facilities, accommodations, offices, and various types of interior designs. We have won a host of awards, domestically and internationally, receiving high accolades for our design feature and quality.

小西彦仁・HIKOHITO KONISHI 日本建築家協会北海道支部 副支部長 日本建築学会会員

The Japan Institute of Architects Hokkaido Chapter Vice President Architectural Institute of Japan Full Member

受賞・AWARDS 1990 SDレビュー入選 2001 きらりと光る北の建築賞受賞 2002 日本建築家協会北海道支部住宅部会フキノトウ賞受賞 2005 北海道赤レンガ建築賞奨励賞受賞 2006 日本建築家協会優秀建築選入選 2007 第10回木材活用コンクール木造建築部門賞受賞 2007 日本建築家協会優秀建築選入選 2008 日本建築家協会北海道支部住宅部会ハルニレ賞受賞 2008 第29回INAXデザインコンテスト入選 2008 日本建築家協会優秀建築選入選 2009 バルバラ・カポキン国際建築賞最優秀賞受賞 (イタリア) 2009 松前重義賞文化部門最優秀賞受賞 2010 北海鋼機デザインアワード奨励賞受賞 2010 バルバラ・カポキン国際建築日本巡回展 2010 北海道建築家展 (スペイン) 2017 第4回バルバラ・カポキン国際建築日本巡回展記念講演 2017 アメリカ建築賞受賞 (アメリカ) 2017 第13回帯広市まちづくりデザイン賞優秀賞受賞 2018 iFデザイン賞受賞 (ドイツ） 2018 エーダッシュデザインアワード金賞受賞 (イタリア) 2018 IDAデザインアワード奨励賞受賞 (アメリカ)

1990 Winner of Architectural Drawings and Models contest for SD Review 2001 Northern Brilliant Design Award 2002 The Fukinotou Award from Housing committee of JIA Hokkaido branch 2005 Hokkaido Akarenga Architecture Incentive Award 2006 Excellence in Architecture, The JIA Award 2007 10th Annual Wood Application Contest Award for Wooden Architecture Category 2007 Excellence in Architecture, The JIA Award 2008 The Harunire Award from Housing committee of JIA Hokkaido branch 2008 29th INAX Design Contest 2008 Excellence in Architecture, The JIA Award 2009 The grand prize in Barbara Cappochin Prize 2009 (Italy) 2009 The grand Prize for cultural category in Shigeyoshi Matsumae Award 2010 The Incentive Award, The 1st Hokkaikouki Design Award 2010 BARBARA CAPPOCHIN INGIAPPONE Exhibition 2010 Hokkaido Architects Exhibition in Barcelona (Spain) 2017 4th BARBARA CAPPOCHIN INGIAPPONE Exhibition Memorial Lecture 2017 American Architecture Prize 2017 (USA) 2017 13th Obihiro City Planning Design Award 2018 iF Design Award 2018 (Germany) 2018 A' Design Award and Competitions Golden Prize (Italy) 2018 IDA Design Award Honorable Mention (USA)