DARONは堂々と形でない形を生みます。

DARONの表現は、形でない形に目的と品と触れやすさを施してあります。

始めから形が予定調和的に決まっている訳ではなく、

その時の感情と木材との不安定な要素が出会い不安定な形を生み、またその不安定な形がバランスを保つため次の不安定を生み出す。

その予測出来ないバランスの繰り返しで全体像が出来上がります。

歪んで規則性のない形も、その形になるまでに幾度の反応と対応でバランスを保ってきた結果、

その形は不安定な形の欠片から安定性のある形に変化し、触れる人に安心感を与えます。

形を生むにあたって先行きの不明な事に対する大胆さや臆病さ、

自身の毎日の感情が混ざり合い現在の形になり、それこそが未来に繋がっていく形になります。

それは動物や植物、もちろん人間も含めたあらゆる生物が、生物である為の生き方と同じです。

50年後、10年後、明日の事は誰もわかりません。私たちは偶然の連続で今ここに存在しています。

私も皆様も「形になろうとする形」の生命の一つであり、

それぞれが未来へと繋がる事が出来る唯一の形なのです。

DARON first produces fluid shapes that are not fixed.

DARON’s mode of expression gives purpose, elegance and a generous touchability to these beautiful shapes that are not at first confidently or consciously formed.

The final shape is not always known at the beginning, nor decided according to some pre-established harmony; rather in each moment unstable factors such as emotional elements encountering the wooden material give rise to initially unstable fluid shapes that settle and flow into the next instability seeking balance.

The repetition of such unpredictable moments of balance slowly moves a piece towards completion.

Even an unusual distorted and rule-less shape establishes its own balance by this process of repeated reaction and response until gradually revealing its own unique form. In essence, the final form acquires its stability from the missing pieces of the unstable shape; this process produces works giving an easy comfort to those who touch and handle them.