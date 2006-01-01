ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

    ブロック　カップ
    ドット　カップ
    ブロック　カップ

    1973年　石川県生まれ。18歳で上京。原宿の古着屋をはじめショップ店員をしながら、音楽活動、Ｔシャツのデザインを行う。数年ぶりに実家のある金沢に戻った際に陶芸に出会い、ゼロからすべて自分の手で作れる陶芸の世界に強く惹かれる。33歳にして陶芸家を志し金沢で陶芸を学ぶ。 現在は金沢市郊外の山奥にて作陶する日々。好きな音楽やファッション、サブカルチャーの世界を投影した作品づくりを行っている。

    1973    Born in Ishikawa pref. JAPAN

    1991    Had been working at the vintage clothing stores in Harajuku,and made graphic design T-shirts.

    2006     Ran across pottery at his hometown KANAZAWA,known as the city of japanese traditional handicrafts, and decided to go back home to learn pottery.

    2009-    Has created original pottery,which reflects Japanese Subcultures, in mountainous region of Kanazawa City.

    営業エリア
    kanazawa
    住所
    920-1346 Kanazawa
    日本
    www.keiichisato.com/index.html
