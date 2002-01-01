ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Shigeo Nakamura Design Office
インテリアデザイナー in Japan
プロジェクト

    • Атриумный дом, Shigeo Nakamura Design Office Shigeo Nakamura Design Office ミニマルスタイルの お風呂・バスルーム セラミック ベージュ
    Атриумный дом, Shigeo Nakamura Design Office Shigeo Nakamura Design Office ミニマルスタイルの お風呂・バスルーム セラミック ベージュ
    Атриумный дом, Shigeo Nakamura Design Office Shigeo Nakamura Design Office 長屋 セラミック ベージュ
    Атриумный дом
    Hair salon conscious, Shigeo Nakamura Design Office Shigeo Nakamura Design Office 商業空間
    Hair salon conscious, Shigeo Nakamura Design Office Shigeo Nakamura Design Office 商業空間
    Hair salon conscious, Shigeo Nakamura Design Office Shigeo Nakamura Design Office 商業空間
    Hair salon conscious
    MEN'S Boutique DINO, Shigeo Nakamura Design Office Shigeo Nakamura Design Office 商業空間
    MEN'S Boutique DINO, Shigeo Nakamura Design Office Shigeo Nakamura Design Office 商業空間
    MEN'S Boutique DINO, Shigeo Nakamura Design Office Shigeo Nakamura Design Office 商業空間
    MEN'S Boutique DINO
    Japan Dinning ShinGetu, Shigeo Nakamura Design Office Shigeo Nakamura Design Office 商業空間
    Japan Dinning ShinGetu, Shigeo Nakamura Design Office Shigeo Nakamura Design Office 商業空間
    Japan Dinning ShinGetu, Shigeo Nakamura Design Office Shigeo Nakamura Design Office 商業空間
    Japan Dinning ShinGetu
    EDGE HAIR, Shigeo Nakamura Design Office Shigeo Nakamura Design Office 商業空間
    EDGE HAIR, Shigeo Nakamura Design Office Shigeo Nakamura Design Office 商業空間
    EDGE HAIR, Shigeo Nakamura Design Office Shigeo Nakamura Design Office 商業空間
    EDGE HAIR
    KJ HOUSE, Shigeo Nakamura Design Office Shigeo Nakamura Design Office 商業空間
    KJ HOUSE, Shigeo Nakamura Design Office Shigeo Nakamura Design Office 商業空間
    KJ HOUSE, Shigeo Nakamura Design Office Shigeo Nakamura Design Office 商業空間
    KJ HOUSE
    「幸せな気持ちと、笑顔のために。」
    商業施設をはじめ、建築、住宅、公共施設、インテリア、プロダクト、グラフィクなどの、企画に至るまで幅広いデザイン業務を行っております。ブランディング提案やリノベーション事業も行い、床面積に準じた明快なデザイン料金をホームページにも掲示し、安心してご依頼頂けます。数多くの全国誌に紹介され、海外ホテルのインテリアデザインを担当し4つ星を獲得、ロシアを中心に海外でも多く手掛け高い評価を頂いております。 デザインとは、その形態だけでなく、用途や意味が結果となって表れる現象です。 けっして形づくりではなくコトを伝え、私たちはデザインを通して、多くの人を幸せな気分にし、すべての人が笑顔になれることを目指し、付加価値を創造します。

    A good design is a phenomenon that results not only from its form, but also its functionability, meaning and  appearance.  To design is to solely create and enhance a more beautiful, comfortable and happy living environment. Our company reaches out to meet the needs of construction, housing and commercial establishments etc,with considerations respecting functionality, the form, cost and desired time frame. As your business partner, we offer the creation of an additional value space to the highest standards of professionalism and creativity. Please don’t hesitate to contact us to discuss your needs.

    営業エリア
    • Japan
    • russia
    • tokyo
    • Иркутск
    受賞歴
    ・Nashop LIGHTING AWARDS 03 最優秀賞・JCD Designer access 2011：Best Designer Award・JCD DESIGN AWARD 2004：BRONZE AWARD・JCD DESIGN AWARD 2003：SELECTED DESIGNNER AWARD・JCD DESIGN AWARD 2002：BRONZE AWARD
    住所
    N302.1-13-7 Omiya Suginami-ku, Tokyo
    168-0061 Japan
    日本
    +81-9034840195 www.nakamura-design.net
    N302.1-13-7 Omiya Suginami-ku, Tokyo  Japan

