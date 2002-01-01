「幸せな気持ちと、笑顔のために。」

商業施設をはじめ、建築、住宅、公共施設、インテリア、プロダクト、グラフィクなどの、企画に至るまで幅広いデザイン業務を行っております。ブランディング提案やリノベーション事業も行い、床面積に準じた明快なデザイン料金をホームページにも掲示し、安心してご依頼頂けます。数多くの全国誌に紹介され、海外ホテルのインテリアデザインを担当し4つ星を獲得、ロシアを中心に海外でも多く手掛け高い評価を頂いております。 デザインとは、その形態だけでなく、用途や意味が結果となって表れる現象です。 けっして形づくりではなくコトを伝え、私たちはデザインを通して、多くの人を幸せな気分にし、すべての人が笑顔になれることを目指し、付加価値を創造します。

A good design is a phenomenon that results not only from its form, but also its functionability, meaning and appearance. To design is to solely create and enhance a more beautiful, comfortable and happy living environment. Our company reaches out to meet the needs of construction, housing and commercial establishments etc,with considerations respecting functionality, the form, cost and desired time frame. As your business partner, we offer the creation of an additional value space to the highest standards of professionalism and creativity. Please don’t hesitate to contact us to discuss your needs.