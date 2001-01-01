ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

SHIGERU　HIRAKI　ARCHITECT
建築家 in Tokyo
    • Shigeru Hiraki Architect founded by Shigeru Hiraki in  2001. We are based in Tokyo, having completed projects throughout Japan. Our deeply-rooted architectural, environmental and social convictions guide our designs and we work confidently and collaboratively in a manner appropriate to each client's needs, ambitions and budget.We take great pride in our adaptability throughout the design and construction process and we have worked with varied clients ranging from individuals to city councils  to developers. We work from offices which we designed ourselves in Oookayama that house a team of a few architects and staff.

    提供サービス
    • architectural design
    • Furniture Design
    • and Environmental Design
    営業エリア
    all over the World と Tokyo
    受賞歴
    Several awards in Japan
    住所
    1-22-21　Oookayama Meguro-ku
    152-0033 Tokyo
    日本
    +81-357269966 www.s-h-a.jp
