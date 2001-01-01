Shigeru Hiraki Architect founded by Shigeru Hiraki in 2001. We are based in Tokyo, having completed projects throughout Japan. Our deeply-rooted architectural, environmental and social convictions guide our designs and we work confidently and collaboratively in a manner appropriate to each client's needs, ambitions and budget.We take great pride in our adaptability throughout the design and construction process and we have worked with varied clients ranging from individuals to city councils to developers. We work from offices which we designed ourselves in Oookayama that house a team of a few architects and staff.