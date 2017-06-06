Light, wind, art, furniture, tablewares, interior plants. I think space requires all of them. Space design is not limited to space planning. Something you touch, you see, you use, all of those express your daily life and become the element that excites your everyday. A dining chair, for example, it will get glossy with the passage of time, ticking the moment of every dinner time. You can see the wind when it blows through the linen curtain, and find an aspect of nature, seeing the light shining through it.

The space quality will be raised when you integrate the cost of those elements in your budget in advance. Functionality and physicality, I design the exciting space of both with you.

光、風、アート、家具、食器、グリーン。素敵な空間をつくるにはその全てが必要だと考えています。

空間デザインは機能的な空間設計に留まりません。手に触れるもの、目に入るもの、使うもの、それら全てが生活者を表現し日々の生活をワクワクさせる要素になります。

例えば毎日さわるダイニングチェアーは経年で艶を増し、家族で食事をした時間をその中に刻みます。リネンのカーテンが風に揺られる時、目で風を感じ、透け漏れる光に自然の表情を見つけ出すことが出来ます。

それらのエレメントを計画段階で予算に組み込んでおく事で空間の質が上がります。

機能性と身体性、その両方を併せ持つワクワクする空間デザインをお客さまと行います。