HP : http://homepage3.nifty.com/kijicraft/

FB : https://www.facebook.com/nodasatomi

FBページ : https://www.facebook.com/nodasatomi

instagram : https://www.facebook.com/nodasatomi

使う人と共に過ごす時間を感じるようなモノ。

使う人の為の余白があるモノ。

でも 「私」 が残るモノ。

そういうモノを作りたいと思っています。

Something that will have a sign indicating the time spending with the person who uses it.

Something that has a room for the person who uses it. However, “I” am present in it.

That is what I want to create.

2011年 第50回 日本クラフト展 入選

2010年 第５回 （財）金津創作の森財団 「酒の器展」 入選

2010年 ビアマグランカイ ８ 入選

2009年 工芸都市高岡クラフトコンペ 入選

2008年 （財）金津創作の森財団 「酒の器展」 入選

2005年 「第３９回 女流陶芸公募展」 T氏賞

2004年 ビアマグランカイ ５ 審査員特別賞

（財）金津創作の森財団 「酒の器展」 入選

2003年 岐阜県セラミックス技術研究所 研修生として２年在籍

2002年 名古屋に移築

2001年 埼玉県八潮市にて築窯

2000年 金沢わん・one大賞 入選

2011 Selected for the 50th Japan Craft Exhibition

2010 Selected for the 5th "Sake vessels competition, Kanazu Forest of Creation

2010 Selected for Beer Mug Lankai 8

2009 Selected for Craft competition Takaoka 2009

2008 Selected for the "Sake vessels competition, Kanazu Forest of Creation

2005 Won Mr. T’s Award at the 39th Women’s Ceramic Art Exhibition

2004 Won Jury's special award at Beer Mug Lankai 5

Selected for the "Sake vessels competition, Kanazu Forest of Creation

2003 Studied at Gifu Prefectural Ceramics Research InstitutePrefectural Ceramics Technology Institute for two years as a trainee

2002 Set up a studio in Nagoya

2001 Set up a studio in Yashio, Saitama

2000 Selected for Kanawaza Wan One Competition