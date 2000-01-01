ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Satomi noda
作家＆職人 in Nagoya
    • 樹, Satomi noda Satomi noda アートその他アート作品 磁器
    樹, Satomi noda Satomi noda アートその他アート作品 磁器
    樹, Satomi noda Satomi noda アートその他アート作品 磁器
    HP : http://homepage3.nifty.com/kijicraft/

    FB : https://www.facebook.com/nodasatomi

    FBページ : https://www.facebook.com/nodasatomi

    instagram :  https://www.facebook.com/nodasatomi

    使う人と共に過ごす時間を感じるようなモノ。

    使う人の為の余白があるモノ。

    でも 「私」 が残るモノ。

    そういうモノを作りたいと思っています。

    Something that will have a sign indicating the time spending with the person who uses it.

    Something that has a room for the person who uses it. However, “I” am present in it.

    That is what I want to create.

    2011年　　第50回　日本クラフト展　　入選

    2010年　　第５回　（財）金津創作の森財団　「酒の器展」　　入選

    2010年　　ビアマグランカイ ８ 　入選

    2009年　　工芸都市高岡クラフトコンペ 入選

    2008年　　（財）金津創作の森財団　「酒の器展」　　入選

    2005年　　「第３９回　女流陶芸公募展」　　T氏賞

    2004年　　ビアマグランカイ　５　　審査員特別賞 　　　　　　　

                      （財）金津創作の森財団　「酒の器展」　　入選

    2003年　　岐阜県セラミックス技術研究所　研修生として２年在籍

    2002年　　名古屋に移築

    2001年　　埼玉県八潮市にて築窯

    2000年　　金沢わん・one大賞　　入選

     2011 Selected for the 50th Japan Craft Exhibition

    2010 Selected for the 5th "Sake vessels competition, Kanazu Forest of Creation

    2010 Selected for Beer Mug Lankai 8

    2009 Selected for Craft competition Takaoka 2009

    2008 Selected for the  "Sake vessels competition, Kanazu Forest of Creation

    2005 Won Mr. T’s Award at the 39th Women’s Ceramic Art Exhibition

    2004 Won Jury's special award at Beer Mug Lankai 5

               Selected for the  "Sake vessels competition, Kanazu Forest of Creation

    2003 Studied at Gifu Prefectural Ceramics Research InstitutePrefectural Ceramics Technology Institute for two years as a trainee

    2002 Set up a studio in Nagoya

    2001 Set up a studio in Yashio, Saitama

    2000 Selected for Kanawaza Wan One Competition

    営業エリア
    Nagoya
    住所
    454-0818 Nagoya
    日本
    www.facebook.com/satomi.noda.Ceramics
