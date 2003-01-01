Founded in 1992, Atelier Hitoshi Abe is an international design practice which is based in Sendai Japan and Los Angeles and known for architecture that is spatially complex and structurally innovative.

AHA has been published internationally and received numerous awards including the 2011 Japan Society for Finishing Technology Award for the F-town Building, the 2009 Architectural Institute of Japan Award for the Kanno Museum, the 2007 World Architecture Award for the Kanno Museum, the 2003 Architectural Institute of Japan Award for Reihoku Community Hall, the 2003 Business Week and Architectural Record Award for Sekii Ladies Clinic and the 2001 Building Contractors Society Award for Miyagi Stadium. Atelier Hitoshi Abe’s work is the subject of two monographs including Hitoshi Abe Flicker (TOTO) from his exhibition in 2005 at the Gallery Ma in Tokyo and Hitoshi Abe published by Phaidon in 2009.

Its founder, Hitoshi Abe, has a decade-long distinguished career as a leader in education. In 2007, he was appointed professor and chair of the UCLA Department of Architecture and Urban Design. In 2010, he was appointed Paul I. and Hisako Terasaki Chair in the Study of Contemporary Japan as well as Director of the UCLA Paul I. and Hisako Terasaki Center for Japanese Studies. Dr. Abe has maintained a schedule of lecturing and publishing, which place him among the leaders in his field.