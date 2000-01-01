ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

ہمارے گھر ڈیزائن کے ساتھ بہتر تجربہ حاصل کرنے کے لئے، براہ کرم مفت کے لئے دوسرے براؤزر ڈاؤن لوڈ کریں. صرف آئکن پر کلک کریں!

住まいの写真
専門家を探す
特集記事
DIY
専門家として登録する
プレミアム
サインアウト
HEADSTARTS
インテリアデザイナー in Tokyo Japan
概要 4プロジェクト (4) 0アイディアブック (0)
レビュー (0)
edit edit in admin レビューをリクエスト 新しいプロジェクト
レビューをリクエスト プロフィールを編集

プロジェクト

新しいプロジェクト
  • プレミアム
    • Afternoon Tea GIFT & LIVING, HEADSTARTS HEADSTARTS 商業空間
    Afternoon Tea GIFT & LIVING, HEADSTARTS HEADSTARTS 商業空間
    Afternoon Tea GIFT & LIVING, HEADSTARTS HEADSTARTS 商業空間
    +7
    Afternoon Tea GIFT & LIVING
    Afternoon Tea LIVING, HEADSTARTS HEADSTARTS 商業空間
    Afternoon Tea LIVING, HEADSTARTS HEADSTARTS 商業空間
    Afternoon Tea LIVING, HEADSTARTS HEADSTARTS 商業空間
    +6
    Afternoon Tea LIVING
    KAGURAZAKA UNAGI SEIKOTSUIN, HEADSTARTS HEADSTARTS 商業空間
    KAGURAZAKA UNAGI SEIKOTSUIN, HEADSTARTS HEADSTARTS 商業空間
    KAGURAZAKA UNAGI SEIKOTSUIN, HEADSTARTS HEADSTARTS 商業空間
    +7
    KAGURAZAKA UNAGI SEIKOTSUIN
    Afternoon Tea LIVING ReMIX, HEADSTARTS HEADSTARTS 商業空間
    Afternoon Tea LIVING ReMIX, HEADSTARTS HEADSTARTS 商業空間
    Afternoon Tea LIVING ReMIX, HEADSTARTS HEADSTARTS 商業空間
    +16
    Afternoon Tea LIVING ReMIX

    Like an oasis in the middle of the dessert, the relaxing spaces we design become urban centers for rejuvenation.

    ・Interior Design  

    ・Furniture / Product Design  

    ・Total Relaxation Planning

    オアシスは砂漠の中にあるからオアシスであるように、都会の中に心を潤すオアシスとなるような リラクゼーション空間をデザインしております。

    ・インテリアデザイン

    ・家具 / プロダクトデザイン

    ・トータルリラクゼーションプランニング

    営業エリア
    Japan and abroad
    受賞歴
    2000. Awarded special prize of Japanese furniture from the Ministry of Labor
    住所
    3-3-9 3F Minami-Aoyama Minato-ku
    107-0062 Tokyo Japan
    日本
    +81-334755778 www.headstarts.jp
      Add SEO element