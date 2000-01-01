Like an oasis in the middle of the dessert, the relaxing spaces we design become urban centers for rejuvenation.

・Interior Design

・Furniture / Product Design

・Total Relaxation Planning

オアシスは砂漠の中にあるからオアシスであるように、都会の中に心を潤すオアシスとなるような リラクゼーション空間をデザインしております。

・インテリアデザイン

・家具 / プロダクトデザイン

・トータルリラクゼーションプランニング