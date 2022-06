We are Shusaku Matsuda & Associates, Architects based in Japan.

The design of architecture is our main business line, but we also design furniture.

SHUSAKU MATSUDA

1979 born in Fukuoka City, Japan

2004 Graduated from Prefectural University of Kumamoto

2006 Graduated from Graduate School of Prefectural University of Kumamoto

2006 Atsushi Kitagawara Architects (internship)

2009-10 ATELIER SITE (YUKO SAITO)

2011-12 Kazuyo Sejima & Associates / SANAA (internship)

2012- SHUSAKU MATSUDA & ASSOCIATES, ARCHITECTS

HIROKO MATSUDA

1982 born in Oita City, Japan

2004 Graduated from Prefectural University of Kumamoto

2006 Graduated from Graduate School of Prefectural University of Kumamoto

2006 REIKO TSURUMARU ATELIER

2007- r o c o t a o

2013- SHUSAKU MATSUDA & ASSOCIATES, ARCHITECTS