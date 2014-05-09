東京を拠点に、インテリア、立体作品を制作しています。
主に、陶磁器、ガラス、金属、木材などを取り扱い、デザインから制作までを一貫して行います。
hamajima takuya is a Japanese interior designer.
Through the production of the pieces, I’ve had a passion for craft and sculptural modeling representation.
I perform the entire design, including development of the material and all processes of the molding.
- 営業エリア
- Tokyo
- 受賞歴
- Exhibitions
- 2015 London Design Festival 2015,
100%design, Olympia London, London
- 2015 London Design Festival 2015,
art of progress, 19 greek street gallery, London
- 2015
L’appartement du progres, 19 greek street gallery, London
- 2014, London Design Festival 2014, 19 greek street gallery, London
- 2014 5th
DESIGN TOKYOTokyo Design Products Fair, Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo
- 2014
French Design Connection, Cambers Hotel, NY
- 2014
Forces of Nature, 19 greek street gallery, London
- 2014
Meet My Project, Le Lieu du Design, Paris
- 2013 Tokyo Designers Week
Asia Awards Young Creators EX, Meiji-Jingu Gaien Mae (Central Venue), Tokyo
- 2013
Interior Exhibition and Ceramic Pottery Workshop No 2, Ceramics-Jishingama, Tokyo, Direction
- 2012
Interior Exhibition and Ceramic Pottery Workshop, Ceramics-Jishingama, Tokyo, Direction
- 2011
Ceramic Pottery Workshop for good communicative environment, Ceramics-Jishingama, Tokyo, Direction
- 2010
The Exhibition of Nature Created by Design, Seoul Institute of the Arts, Seoul
- 2010
The Exhibition of Nature Created by Design, Silk Gallery,Seoul
- 2010
Ceramic Pottery Workshop for good communicative environment, Ceramics-Jishingama, Tokyo, Direction
- 2009
Interior and performance art Exhibition, LAPIN ET HALOT, Tokyo, Direction
- 全て見る 24 賞
- 住所
-
Musashidai 1-22-50 Fuchu
1830042 Tokyo
日本
hamajimatakuya.com