東京を拠点に、インテリア、立体作品を制作しています。

主に、陶磁器、ガラス、金属、木材などを取り扱い、デザインから制作までを一貫して行います。

hamajima takuya is a Japanese interior designer.

Through the production of the pieces, I’ve had a passion for craft and sculptural modeling representation.

I perform the entire design, including development of the material and all processes of the molding.