hamajima takuya
デザイナー in Tokyo
    Stool
    Vases
    Wall Shelf
    Shelf_03
    Shelf_02
    U Stool

    東京を拠点に、インテリア、立体作品を制作しています。 

    主に、陶磁器、ガラス、金属、木材などを取り扱い、デザインから制作までを一貫して行います。

    hamajima takuya is a Japanese interior designer. 

    Through the production of the pieces, I’ve had a passion for craft and sculptural modeling representation. 

    I perform the entire design,  including development of the material and all processes of the molding.

    営業エリア
    Tokyo
    受賞歴
    • Exhibitions
    • 2015　London Design Festival 2015,100%design, Olympia London, London
    • 2015　London Design Festival 2015, art of progress, 19 greek street gallery, London
    • 2015　L’appartement du progres, 19 greek street gallery, London
    • 2014,　London Design Festival 2014, 19 greek street gallery, London
    • 2014　5th DESIGN TOKYO Tokyo Design Products Fair, Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo
    • 2014　French Design Connection, Cambers Hotel, NY
    • 2014　Forces of Nature, 19 greek street gallery, London
    • 2014　Meet My Project, Le Lieu du Design, Paris 
    • 2013　Tokyo Designers Week Asia Awards Young Creators EX, Meiji-Jingu Gaien Mae (Central Venue), Tokyo
    • 2013　Interior Exhibition and Ceramic Pottery Workshop No 2, Ceramics-Jishingama, Tokyo, Direction 
    • 2012　Interior Exhibition and Ceramic Pottery Workshop, Ceramics-Jishingama, Tokyo, Direction
    • 2011　Ceramic Pottery Workshop for good communicative environment, Ceramics-Jishingama, Tokyo, Direction 
    • 2010　The Exhibition of Nature Created by Design, Seoul Institute of the Arts, Seoul
    • 2010　The Exhibition of Nature Created by Design, Silk Gallery,Seoul
    • 2010　Ceramic Pottery Workshop for good communicative environment, Ceramics-Jishingama, Tokyo, Direction 
    • 2009　Interior and performance art Exhibition, LAPIN ET HALOT, Tokyo, Direction
    住所
    Musashidai 1-22-50 Fuchu
    1830042 Tokyo
    日本
    hamajimatakuya.com
