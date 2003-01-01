A life with tree
A house made from wood innovated by Traditional architecture.
We help you to create a life of abundance and live with nature.
木と共に暮らす家。伝統的建築から現代建築まで設計監理を行っており、心豊かに過ごせる空間を持つ、木を使った美しい建築をめざしております。
- 営業エリア
- Any countries in the world
- OSAKA city
- 受賞歴
- Good house award in 2003 / Wooden Architecture award in 2009 / New Traditional house competition first place award in 2014 / 家づくり賞 2003年 / 木の建築賞 2009年 / 新しい伝統構法の家 一位 2014年
- 住所
-
Toko building 5F 2-2 sanadayama -cho Tennouji-ku
543-0015 Osaka City
日本
+81-667631963 www.bikentomo.com