ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

ہمارے گھر ڈیزائن کے ساتھ بہتر تجربہ حاصل کرنے کے لئے، براہ کرم مفت کے لئے دوسرے براؤزر ڈاؤن لوڈ کریں. صرف آئکن پر کلک کریں!

住まいの写真
専門家を探す
特集記事
DIY
専門家として登録する
プレミアム
サインアウト
石井智子/美建設計事務所
建築家 in Osaka City
概要 1プロジェクト (1) 1アイディアブック (1)
レビュー (0)
edit edit in admin レビューをリクエスト 新しいプロジェクト
レビューをリクエスト プロフィールを編集

プロジェクト

新しいプロジェクト
  • プレミアム
    • 中庭のある木の家, 石井智子/美建設計事務所 石井智子/美建設計事務所 和風デザインの 多目的室
    中庭のある木の家, 石井智子/美建設計事務所 石井智子/美建設計事務所 和風デザインの リビング
    中庭のある木の家, 石井智子/美建設計事務所 石井智子/美建設計事務所 和風デザインの リビング
    +5
    中庭のある木の家

    A life with tree

    A house made from wood innovated by Traditional architecture.

    We help you to create a life of abundance and live with nature.

    木と共に暮らす家。伝統的建築から現代建築まで設計監理を行っており、心豊かに過ごせる空間を持つ、木を使った美しい建築をめざしております。

    営業エリア
    • Any countries in the world
    • OSAKA city
    受賞歴
    Good house award in 2003 / Wooden Architecture award in 2009 /　 New Traditional house competition first place award in　2014　/　家づくり賞　2003年　/　木の建築賞　2009年　/　 新しい伝統構法の家　一位　2014年
    住所
    Toko building 5F 2-2 sanadayama -cho Tennouji-ku
    543-0015 Osaka City
    日本
    +81-667631963 www.bikentomo.com

    掲載された特集記事

      Add SEO element