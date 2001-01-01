Japan-based architectural firm founded by Hiroshi Kuno in 2001
- 受賞歴
- 2008 5th Mitsui Residensial Design Competition, Honorable Mention | 2010 20th Anniversary of Aichi Society's of Architects & Building Engineers Nagoya north branch Architecture Contest, Honorable Mention | 2010 35th Architectural Institute of Japan Hokkaido Architectural Encouragement Prize | 2010 Japan Institute of Architects Hokkaido Housing Section Housing Awards, New Face Award | 2014 SD Review 2014 Selected Work
- 住所
-
2-3-404, S7W24, chuo-ku
064-0807 Sapporo
日本
+81-112998821 qno.jp