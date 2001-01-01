ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

ہمارے گھر ڈیزائن کے ساتھ بہتر تجربہ حاصل کرنے کے لئے، براہ کرم مفت کے لئے دوسرے براؤزر ڈاؤن لوڈ کریں. صرف آئکن پر کلک کریں!

住まいの写真
専門家を探す
特集記事
DIY
専門家として登録する
プレミアム
サインアウト
hiroshi kuno + associates
建築家 in Sapporo
概要 1プロジェクト (1) 0アイディアブック (0)
レビュー (0)
edit edit in admin レビューをリクエスト 新しいプロジェクト
レビューをリクエスト プロフィールを編集

プロジェクト

新しいプロジェクト
  • プレミアム
    • KUMAGAI HOUSE, hiroshi kuno + associates hiroshi kuno + associates ミニマルな 家
    KUMAGAI HOUSE, hiroshi kuno + associates hiroshi kuno + associates ミニマルな 家
    KUMAGAI HOUSE, hiroshi kuno + associates hiroshi kuno + associates ミニマルデザインの ダイニング
    +9
    KUMAGAI HOUSE

    Japan-based architectural firm founded by Hiroshi Kuno in 2001

    受賞歴
    2008 5th Mitsui Residensial Design Competition, Honorable Mention | 2010 20th Anniversary of Aichi Society's of Architects & Building Engineers Nagoya north branch Architecture Contest, Honorable Mention | 2010 35th Architectural Institute of Japan Hokkaido Architectural Encouragement Prize | 2010 Japan Institute of Architects Hokkaido Housing Section Housing Awards, New Face Award | 2014 SD Review 2014 Selected Work
    住所
    2-3-404, S7W24, chuo-ku
    064-0807 Sapporo
    日本
    +81-112998821 qno.jp
      Add SEO element