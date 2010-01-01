ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

ہمارے گھر ڈیزائن کے ساتھ بہتر تجربہ حاصل کرنے کے لئے، براہ کرم مفت کے لئے دوسرے براؤزر ڈاؤن لوڈ کریں. صرف آئکن پر کلک کریں!

住まいの写真
専門家を探す
特集記事
DIY
専門家として登録する
プレミアム
サインアウト
h220430
デザイナー in Tokyo
概要 1プロジェクト (1) 0アイディアブック (0)
レビュー (0)
edit edit in admin レビューをリクエスト 新しいプロジェクト
レビューをリクエスト プロフィールを編集

プロジェクト

新しいプロジェクト
  • プレミアム
    • Balloon Chair, h220430 h220430
    Balloon Chair, h220430 h220430
    Balloon Chair, h220430 h220430
    Balloon Chair

    h220430" is Established on April 30th, Heisei 22(Heisei is the current era name in japan).

    Our design activities focus on lighting and furniture, etc.   We want to design not just primary shape of the things but secondary communication deriving from the messages in the things. We hope our works will produce communication and provide an opportunity for people to rethink and act against many difficult problems such as deterioration of the global environment and continuous conflicts all over the world.  

    Established : April 2010   Director : Satoshi Itasaka Address : 3-11-3 Ginza Chuo-Ku Tokyo, Japan 104-0061 E-mail : info@h220430.jp URL : http://www.h220430.jp

    営業エリア
    Tokyo
    住所
    104-0061 Tokyo
    日本
    www.h220430.jp
      Add SEO element