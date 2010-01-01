h220430" is Established on April 30th, Heisei 22(Heisei is the current era name in japan).

Our design activities focus on lighting and furniture, etc. We want to design not just primary shape of the things but secondary communication deriving from the messages in the things. We hope our works will produce communication and provide an opportunity for people to rethink and act against many difficult problems such as deterioration of the global environment and continuous conflicts all over the world.

Established : April 2010 Director : Satoshi Itasaka Address : 3-11-3 Ginza Chuo-Ku Tokyo, Japan 104-0061 E-mail : info@h220430.jp URL : http://www.h220430.jp