Takashi Yamaguchi &amp; associates
建築家 in Osaka
    House in Ise

    Profile

    1953　Born in Kyoto. Graduated Kyoto University. Worked in Tadao Ando Architect & Associates. 

    1988　Founding member of ARX, between NewYork, Geneve, Berlin, and Lisbon, and international research group for theory and practice of architecture, with staffs of Eisenman Architects and Daniel Libeskind's office, and theorists in Columbia university. 

    1996  Founded Takashi Yamaguchi & Associates 

    2001  Senior scholar of Waseda University / IMDC 

    2005  Visiting Professor, Osaka University of Arts [Japan] 

    2009  Visiting Professor of Columbia University, GSAPP [US]Visiting Scholar of Harvard University, GSD [US] 

    2010  Elite Member of the Supporters of Romania Research : THE ACADEMY of ROMANIAN SCIENTISTS [Romania]Present  Professor, Osaka Sangyo University [Japan] 

    Osaka
    2009 Good Design Award [ Japan ] 2008 Good Design Award [ Japan ] 2006 Finalist of International Competition for Rainberg ''STERNBRAUEREI'' in Salzburg [ Austria ] 2005 UIA Barbara Cappochin Architecture Prize [ Italy ] 2005 Finalist of JIA Architectural Awards [ Japan ] 2005 Good Design Award [ Japan ] 2005 Awarded Architectural Digest 5 ans Exposition [ France ] 2001 AIA / UIA, Awarded 1st place, the 9th DuPont Benedictus Awards [ United States ] 1999 Awarded Asakura Prize, The 18th Space Design Review, Japan 1992 UIA Finalist of Spreebogen International Competition for a new German Capital in Berlin with ARX [ Germany ]
    572-0862 Osaka
    www.yamaguchi-a.jp

