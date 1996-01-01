Profile

1953 Born in Kyoto. Graduated Kyoto University. Worked in Tadao Ando Architect & Associates.

1988 Founding member of ARX, between NewYork, Geneve, Berlin, and Lisbon, and international research group for theory and practice of architecture, with staffs of Eisenman Architects and Daniel Libeskind's office, and theorists in Columbia university.

1996 Founded Takashi Yamaguchi & Associates

2001 Senior scholar of Waseda University / IMDC

2005 Visiting Professor, Osaka University of Arts [Japan]

2009 Visiting Professor of Columbia University, GSAPP [US]Visiting Scholar of Harvard University, GSD [US]

2010 Elite Member of the Supporters of Romania Research : THE ACADEMY of ROMANIAN SCIENTISTS [Romania]Present Professor, Osaka Sangyo University [Japan]