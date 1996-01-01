Profile
1953 Born in Kyoto. Graduated Kyoto University. Worked in Tadao Ando Architect & Associates.
1988 Founding member of ARX, between NewYork, Geneve, Berlin, and Lisbon, and international research group for theory and practice of architecture, with staffs of Eisenman Architects and Daniel Libeskind's office, and theorists in Columbia university.
1996 Founded Takashi Yamaguchi & Associates
2001 Senior scholar of Waseda University / IMDC
2005 Visiting Professor, Osaka University of Arts [Japan]
2009 Visiting Professor of Columbia University, GSAPP [US]Visiting Scholar of Harvard University, GSD [US]
2010 Elite Member of the Supporters of Romania Research : THE ACADEMY of ROMANIAN SCIENTISTS [Romania]Present Professor, Osaka Sangyo University [Japan]
- 営業エリア
- Osaka
- 受賞歴
- 2009 Good Design Award [ Japan ] 2008 Good Design Award [ Japan ] 2006 Finalist of International Competition for Rainberg ''STERNBRAUEREI'' in Salzburg [ Austria ] 2005 UIA Barbara Cappochin Architecture Prize [ Italy ] 2005 Finalist of JIA Architectural Awards [ Japan ] 2005 Good Design Award [ Japan ] 2005 Awarded Architectural Digest 5 ans Exposition [ France ] 2001 AIA / UIA, Awarded 1st place, the 9th DuPont Benedictus Awards [ United States ] 1999 Awarded Asakura Prize, The 18th Space Design Review, Japan 1992 UIA Finalist of Spreebogen International Competition for a new German Capital in Berlin with
ARX[ Germany ]
- 住所
-
572-0862 Osaka
日本
www.yamaguchi-a.jp