We Hachise Co. Ltd. is a real estate company in Kyoto, with prominent expertise in renovation and sale of old houses, especially Kyo-Machiya townhouses. We provide quality renovated traditional and modern homes, as well as English support throughout the purchasing procedures for a smooth, comfortable transaction with non-Japanese clients. We currently do not provide custom-made renovation services.

As you may know, Kyoto is one of special places in Japan in that not only temples and shrines but the townscape also remain traditional. However, these traditional Kyo-Machiya townhouses are being reduced by 2% per year, mainly because of aging or condo construction etc. We are trying to preserve the quaint townscape of Kyoto by renovating Kyo-Machiya into unique residences for another generation.

Get an authentic Kyo-Machiya townhouse for your private use, and contribute to the townscape of Kyoto.