EMBODYDESIGN
インテリアデザイナー in Tokyo
概要 3プロジェクト (3) 0アイディアブック (0)
レビュー (0)
プロジェクト

    • JOE'S SHANGHAI -NEW YORK-, EMBODYDESIGN EMBODYDESIGN オリジナルな 壁&床
    JOE'S SHANGHAI -NEW YORK-, EMBODYDESIGN EMBODYDESIGN オリジナルスタイルの 玄関&廊下&階段
    JOE'S SHANGHAI -NEW YORK-, EMBODYDESIGN EMBODYDESIGN オリジナルスタイルの 玄関&廊下&階段
    +6
    JOE'S SHANGHAI -NEW YORK-
    鮨 小野, EMBODYDESIGN EMBODYDESIGN オリジナルな 窓&ドア
    鮨 小野, EMBODYDESIGN EMBODYDESIGN オリジナルな 窓&ドア
    鮨 小野, EMBODYDESIGN EMBODYDESIGN オリジナルな 壁&床
    +11
    鮨 小野
    VANILLA BEANS みなとみらい本店, EMBODYDESIGN EMBODYDESIGN オリジナルな 壁&床
    VANILLA BEANS みなとみらい本店, EMBODYDESIGN EMBODYDESIGN オリジナルな 壁&床
    VANILLA BEANS みなとみらい本店, EMBODYDESIGN EMBODYDESIGN オリジナルな 壁&床
    +8
    VANILLA BEANS みなとみらい本店

    私たちにとってデザインとは、目的を具体的なカタチにすることです。

    その目的とは、デザインしたモノやコトが、人と人を結び、人を幸せにすること。

    そこに、私たちの創り出すデザインの「力」が存在します。

    私たちは社会や時代が求めるモノやコトを創り出すことは

    もちろん、どうすれば人を魅了できるのか、幸せを感じられる

    のかを具体的に、目に見えるカタチにして表現します。

    気持ちや空気感をクリエーションするのです。

    何かを創りたい、成し遂げたいと考えるクライアントと、

    私たちがコラボレーションし、デザインすることで新たな

    ビジネスの価値を創造出来るはずです。

    What we call " DESIGNING "
    We define the team " design " as embodying various purposes

    into an form. We think it is our purpose that people encounter

    the others, and they all become happier through our designs.

    That's the outcomeof our designs.

    We not only create the designs needed from markets and times,

    but also create atmosphere by designs, thinking over how we can

    attract people and how the users can feel happier. As results of the

    collaborations between Embody Design and the clients with strong

    desires for creations or accomplishments,

    we hope we can create new value of business.

    提供サービス
    ブランディングデザイン, 商業施設, と 住宅
    営業エリア
    • Japan
    • Asia
    • Usa
    • australia
    • Europe
    • Tokyo
    受賞歴
    • pen クリエイティブ・アワード‘07～‘08
    • m デザインアワード‘07
    • 日本商環境デザイン協会 理事‘06～‘09
    • 2007-2008/ “pen” Creative Award
    • 2007/ “m” Design Award
    • 2006-2009/ Commercial Environmental Design Association Director
    住所
    Label Bldg 2F,1-11-49,Mita,Minato-ku
    108-0073 Tokyo
    日本
    +81-354446616 www.embodydesign.com
