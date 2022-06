Born in Tokyo

1985 Waseda University, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Course of Urban Planning, Master of Engineering (Urban Planning)

1985-1989 Work in Architect Firm ‘ Hiroshi Hara + Atelier φ’ Work in Architect Firm ‘ City & Architecture Laboratory’ Establish Architect Firm ‘Voyager Architects’ in association with two architects, Executive Director

(-1999) 1999 Establish Architect Firm ‘Future-scape Architects’ Visiting Lecturer in Waseda University, Faculty of Science and Engineering

2002 Visiting Resercher in City and Region Institute of Waseda University

2006-2007 Visiting Lecturer in Japan Industrial University, Faculty of Science and Engineering