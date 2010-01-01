YUMIKA Design / 代表、デザイナー。

2010年、YUMIKA Design 設立。

ファッションとプロダクト双方の視点、また、女性であり母である視点をデザインに活かし、日用品から家具、大型遊具や電子機器まで幅広く扱う。

ラフスケッチから図面作成、３次元CADによるモデリングまで、一貫して手がける。

杉野服飾大学 特任准教授。

東京成徳大学、戸板女子短期大学、ドレスメーカー学院 非常勤講師。

YUMIKA Design / Representative, designer

Established YUMIKA Design in 2010.

From thepoint of view of fashion designers and product designers, from the point of view of women is a mother, I design daily necessities, furniture, large play equipment, electronic equipment etc.

I am creating from the rough sketch, design drawings, until modeling with 3-D CAD.

SUGINO Fashion College Associate professor.