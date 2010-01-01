ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

ہمارے گھر ڈیزائن کے ساتھ بہتر تجربہ حاصل کرنے کے لئے، براہ کرم مفت کے لئے دوسرے براؤزر ڈاؤن لوڈ کریں. صرف آئکن پر کلک کریں!

住まいの写真
専門家を探す
特集記事
DIY
専門家として登録する
プレミアム
サインアウト
YUMIKA Design
デザイナー in Tokyo
概要 9プロジェクト (9) 0アイディアブック (0)
レビュー (0)
edit edit in admin レビューをリクエスト 新しいプロジェクト
レビューをリクエスト プロフィールを編集

プロジェクト

新しいプロジェクト
  • プレミアム
    • ゆらぎの華 Hana of fluctuation, YUMIKA Design YUMIKA Design リビングルーム照明
    ゆらぎの華　　　Hana of fluctuation
    ゆ～ら Leg pillow Yula, YUMIKA Design YUMIKA Design リビングルームソファー＆アームチェア
    ゆ～ら Leg pillow Yula, YUMIKA Design YUMIKA Design リビングルームソファー＆アームチェア
    ゆ～ら Leg pillow Yula, YUMIKA Design YUMIKA Design リビングルームソファー＆アームチェア
    +1
    ゆ～ら Leg pillow Yula
    入れ子のお重 The nest of plastic boxes, YUMIKA Design YUMIKA Design キッチン食器＆ガラス製品
    入れ子のお重 The nest of plastic boxes, YUMIKA Design YUMIKA Design キッチン食器＆ガラス製品
    入れ子のお重 The nest of plastic boxes, YUMIKA Design YUMIKA Design キッチン食器＆ガラス製品
    +4
    入れ子のお重 The nest of plastic boxes
    KISEKAE, YUMIKA Design YUMIKA Design リビングルーム照明
    KISEKAE, YUMIKA Design YUMIKA Design リビングルーム照明
    KISEKAE, YUMIKA Design YUMIKA Design リビングルーム照明
    +2
    KISEKAE
    電磁ロック駐輪ラック Electromagnetic lock bicycle parking rack , YUMIKA Design YUMIKA Design ガレージ＆小屋
    電磁ロック駐輪ラック Electromagnetic lock bicycle parking rack , YUMIKA Design YUMIKA Design ガレージ＆小屋
    電磁ロック駐輪ラック Electromagnetic lock bicycle parking rack , YUMIKA Design YUMIKA Design ガレージ＆小屋
    +1
    電磁ロック駐輪ラック Electromagnetic lock bicycle parking rack
    つながるプッシュピン Push pin to be connecting, YUMIKA Design YUMIKA Design 勉強部屋/オフィスアクセサリー＆デコレーション
    つながるプッシュピン Push pin to be connecting, YUMIKA Design YUMIKA Design 勉強部屋/オフィスアクセサリー＆デコレーション
    つながるプッシュピン Push pin to be connecting
    全て見る 9 プロジェクト

    YUMIKA Design / 代表、デザイナー。

    2010年、YUMIKA Design 設立。

    ファッションとプロダクト双方の視点、また、女性であり母である視点をデザインに活かし、日用品から家具、大型遊具や電子機器まで幅広く扱う。

    ラフスケッチから図面作成、３次元CADによるモデリングまで、一貫して手がける。

    杉野服飾大学　特任准教授。

    東京成徳大学、戸板女子短期大学、ドレスメーカー学院　非常勤講師。

    YUMIKA Design / Representative, designer

    Established YUMIKA Design in 2010.

    From thepoint of view of fashion designers and product designers, from the point of view of women is a mother, I design daily necessities, furniture, large play equipment, electronic equipment etc.

    I am creating from the rough sketch, design drawings, until modeling with 3-D CAD.

    SUGINO Fashion College  Associate professor.

    営業エリア
    Tokyo
    受賞歴
    かわさき産業デザインコンペ優秀賞、グランプリ受賞。通産省グッドデザイン賞受賞。LG Mobile Design Competition GOLD PRIZE,など、受賞歴多数。 Grand Prix and Excellence of Kawasaki Industrial Design Competition Award,MITI Good Design Award,LG Mobile Design Competition GOLD PRIZE,And there are many award-winning.
    住所
    sumikaw3@ca2.so-net.ne.jp
    184-0011 Tokyo
    日本
    www007.upp.so-net.ne.jp/sumikawa3

    掲載された特集記事

      Add SEO element