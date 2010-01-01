YUMIKA Design / 代表、デザイナー。
2010年、YUMIKA Design 設立。
ファッションとプロダクト双方の視点、また、女性であり母である視点をデザインに活かし、日用品から家具、大型遊具や電子機器まで幅広く扱う。
ラフスケッチから図面作成、３次元CADによるモデリングまで、一貫して手がける。
杉野服飾大学 特任准教授。
東京成徳大学、戸板女子短期大学、ドレスメーカー学院 非常勤講師。
YUMIKA Design / Representative, designer
Established YUMIKA Design in 2010.
From thepoint of view of fashion designers and product designers, from the point of view of women is a mother, I design daily necessities, furniture, large play equipment, electronic equipment etc.
I am creating from the rough sketch, design drawings, until modeling with 3-D CAD.
SUGINO Fashion College Associate professor.
- 営業エリア
- Tokyo
- 受賞歴
- かわさき産業デザインコンペ優秀賞、グランプリ受賞。通産省グッドデザイン賞受賞。LG Mobile Design Competition GOLD PRIZE,など、受賞歴多数。 Grand Prix and Excellence of Kawasaki Industrial Design Competition Award,MITI Good Design Award,LG Mobile Design Competition GOLD PRIZE,And there are many award-winning.
- 住所
-
sumikaw3@ca2.so-net.ne.jp
184-0011 Tokyo
日本
www007.upp.so-net.ne.jp/sumikawa3