ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

ہمارے گھر ڈیزائن کے ساتھ بہتر تجربہ حاصل کرنے کے لئے، براہ کرم مفت کے لئے دوسرے براؤزر ڈاؤن لوڈ کریں. صرف آئکن پر کلک کریں!

住まいの写真
専門家を探す
特集記事
DIY
専門家として登録する
プレミアム
サインアウト
WORKTECHT CORPORATION
照明デザイナー in Tokyo
概要 16プロジェクト (16) 0アイディアブック (0)
レビュー (0)
edit edit in admin レビューをリクエスト 新しいプロジェクト
レビューをリクエスト プロフィールを編集

プロジェクト

新しいプロジェクト
  • プレミアム
    • Penta Hotel HONG KONG, KOWLOON, WORKTECHT CORPORATION WORKTECHT CORPORATION 商業空間
    Penta Hotel HONG KONG, KOWLOON, WORKTECHT CORPORATION WORKTECHT CORPORATION 商業空間
    Penta Hotel HONG KONG, KOWLOON, WORKTECHT CORPORATION WORKTECHT CORPORATION 商業空間
    +3
    Penta Hotel HONG KONG, KOWLOON
    Mercedes-Benz Connection TOKYO, WORKTECHT CORPORATION WORKTECHT CORPORATION 商業空間
    Mercedes-Benz Connection TOKYO, WORKTECHT CORPORATION WORKTECHT CORPORATION 商業空間
    Mercedes-Benz Connection TOKYO, WORKTECHT CORPORATION WORKTECHT CORPORATION 商業空間
    +2
    Mercedes-Benz Connection TOKYO
    YANMAR Agri Solutions Center in HOKKAIDO, WORKTECHT CORPORATION WORKTECHT CORPORATION 商業空間
    YANMAR Agri Solutions Center in HOKKAIDO, WORKTECHT CORPORATION WORKTECHT CORPORATION 商業空間
    YANMAR Agri Solutions Center in HOKKAIDO, WORKTECHT CORPORATION WORKTECHT CORPORATION 商業空間
    +3
    YANMAR Agri Solutions Center in HOKKAIDO
    Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi ／ MOTIF RESTAURANT & BAR, WORKTECHT CORPORATION WORKTECHT CORPORATION 商業空間
    Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi ／ MOTIF RESTAURANT & BAR, WORKTECHT CORPORATION WORKTECHT CORPORATION 商業空間
    Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi ／ MOTIF RESTAURANT & BAR, WORKTECHT CORPORATION WORKTECHT CORPORATION 商業空間
    +2
    Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi ／ MOTIF RESTAURANT & BAR
    MORITZ GROSSMANN, WORKTECHT CORPORATION WORKTECHT CORPORATION 商業空間
    MORITZ GROSSMANN, WORKTECHT CORPORATION WORKTECHT CORPORATION 商業空間
    MORITZ GROSSMANN, WORKTECHT CORPORATION WORKTECHT CORPORATION 商業空間
    +2
    MORITZ GROSSMANN
    SHINAKAWA Tower Residence, WORKTECHT CORPORATION WORKTECHT CORPORATION モダンな 家
    SHINAKAWA Tower Residence, WORKTECHT CORPORATION WORKTECHT CORPORATION モダンデザインの 多目的室
    SHINAKAWA Tower Residence, WORKTECHT CORPORATION WORKTECHT CORPORATION モダンデザインの 多目的室
    +1
    SHINAKAWA Tower Residence
    全て見る 16 プロジェクト

    User-friendly light is the thing we, WORKTECHT, seek throughout our business. Our main focus is providing of suitable lighting for each situation, such as lighting for work or lighting for relaxation.

    We are aware of the effects of both dark and bright lighting and that darkness can be used to reveal & brightness to conceal. Our design sense is underpinned by a firm technical knowledge.

    We have plenty of design experience both initial planning stage and designing on site.

    Design sustained by technical know-how ease of maintenance, good cost performance an interactive lighting plan and the latest in light fixture. This is the service we offer. 

    提供サービス
    • lighting design
    • Entertainment System Design
    • Product Design & Lighting Consultation
    営業エリア
    Tokyo
    住所
    Minatoku, Higashiazabu 2-26-7
    106-0044 Tokyo
    日本
    www.worktecht.com

    掲載された特集記事

      Add SEO element