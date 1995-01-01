建築・ランドスケープ総合設計事務所
- 営業エリア
- 東京
- 受賞歴
- 1986 The Prize of Architectural Institute of Japan for design 1986 First Prize, Open Competition for Shonandai Cultural Center, Fujisawa 1986 Japan Cultural Design Award 1989 First Prize, Invited Competition for the Urban Scape in Shiogama 1990 Avon Arts Award 1990 First Prize, Invited Competition for Sumida Culture Factory, Tokyo 1991 First Prize, Cultural Award of Residential Architecture in Fukuoka 1992 BCS Prize for Shonandai Cultural Center, Fujisawa 1992 First Prize, Hospital Architecture Award 1993 First Prize, Proposal Competition of Niigata City Cultural Hall and Area Development 1995 First Prize, Invited Competition of Kurahashi-Machi Town Center,Hiroshima 1995 First Prize, Invited Competition of Shiogama-City Town Center, Miyagi 1996 First Prize, Proposal Competition of Ishihara Public Housing Rebuilding Project 1997 First Prize, Invited Competition of Fukuroi-City Town Center, Shizuoka 1998 International Young Generation Award, VII Edition of the International Biennial of Architecture BA/98 2000 Japan Art Academy Award 2000 Gold Honourble Mentions on the12th Belgrade Triennail 2000 Public Building Award on the 7th for Oshima-machi Picture Book Museum, Toyama 2001 The degree of Doctor of Literature honoris causa of the University of London awarded by University College of London 2001 First Prize, The plaza International Design Competition, Taipei 2002 First Prize, Competition of Pachinco Hall Design Competition 2004 Public Building Award on the 9th for Niigata Performing Arts center, Niigata. 2008 BCS Prize for SUZU Performing Arts Center, Ishikawa 2008 First prize, competition of Point d’Issy, France
- 住所
-
文京区湯島１−９−７
113−0034 東京
日本
+81-338185470 www.ihasegawa.com