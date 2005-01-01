ご利用のブラウザーは古いバージョンです。

Mikami Achitects
建築家 in Mito
    Kazuhiko Mashiko

    1959 Born in Ibaraki Pref.

    1983 Graduated from Musashi Institute of Technology

    1983 Joined Mikami Architects

    2005 Became the President

    Mikami Architects

    1934 Founded as Mikami Architects in Mito-shi,Ibaraki Pref.

    1963 Seiichi Mikami became the President

    2005 Kazuhiko Mashiko became the President

    2007 Established the Tokyo office

    2012 Established the Saga office

    2014 Celebrated the 80th Anniversary

    営業エリア
    Japan
    住所
    3-4-36, Omachi, Mito-shi, Ibaraki
    3100062 Mito
    日本
    +81-292240606 www.mikami-arc.co.jp
