Kazuhiko Mashiko
1959 Born in Ibaraki Pref.
1983 Graduated from Musashi Institute of Technology
1983 Joined Mikami Architects
2005 Became the President
Mikami Architects
1934 Founded as Mikami Architects in Mito-shi,Ibaraki Pref.
1963 Seiichi Mikami became the President
2005 Kazuhiko Mashiko became the President
2007 Established the Tokyo office
2012 Established the Saga office
2014 Celebrated the 80th Anniversary
- 営業エリア
- Japan
- 住所
3-4-36, Omachi, Mito-shi, Ibaraki
3100062 Mito
日本
+81-292240606 www.mikami-arc.co.jp