Established his own studio, Tokujin Yoshioka Design in 2000. He has done many projects with lssey Miyake for nearly 20 years such as shop design and installation for A-POC and ISSEY MIYAKE. Also, he has collaborated with various companies in and outside Japan such as HERMES, TOYOTA, BMW KDDI. SWAROVSKI, and other noted ones. Since the paper chair " Honey-pop" (2001) has attracted a great deal of public attention, Tokujin produced Di-laden "Tokyo-pop", Yamagiwil s lighting "ToFU", cell phone "MEDIA SKIN" for au design project, chandelier" STARDUST' for SWAROVSKI Crystal Palace, polyester chair "PANE Chair". "Chair That Disappears in the Rain" made of special glass, installations for LEXUS. MOROSO and many others. They have been highly evaluated as art works simply more than design works. Some of his most important works are displayed as a part of permanent collections in the world s well-known museums such as Museum of Modern Art (1.10MA) in New York, Centre National ce Art et de Culture Georges Pompidou. Victoria and Albert Museum. Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum and Vitra Design Museum.